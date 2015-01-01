पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिकायत करने पर मिलती है धमकी:सरकारी नलकूप पर सरपंच पति कब्जा करके कर रहा खेत की सिंचाई

मड़ियादो
  हटा के ग्राम नारायणपुरा का मामला, ग्रामीणों के सामने असमंजस की स्थिति

जनपद हटा के ग्राम नारायणपुरा में नलजल योजना के तहत पनारी गांव में सरकारी नलकूप में अच्छा पानी निकलने पर सरपंच पति ने कब्जा कर लिया है। हालात ये हैं कि सरपंच नलकूप से खेती कर रहा है और ग्रामीण पानी के लिए तरस रहे हैं। जाे भी ग्रामीण इस मामले की शिकायत करता है, उसे सरपंच पति शासकीय याेजनाओं से वंचित करने की धमकी दे देता है। ऐसे में ग्रामीणाें के सामने असमंजस की स्थिति बन गई है।

बताते हैं कि पनारी में तीन साल पहले में 4.86 लाख रुपए की लागत से नलकूप का खनन किया गया था। जिससे पाइप डालकर घर-घर पानी पहुंचाना था। नलकूप में पानी अच्छा निकला और उस पर सरपंच के पति की बुरी नियत आ गई। और उस नलकूप पर सरपंच और उसके परिवार वालों द्वारा कब्जा कर अपने खेतों की सिंचाई की जा रही है। जिसकी शिकायत करने पर शिकायतकर्ता को पंचायत की सभी योजनाओं से वंचित किए जाने व झूठे केस में फंसवाने की धमकी दी जाती है।

गांव के पप्पू यादव का कहना है कि सरपंच व उसके परिवार द्वारा सरकारी नलकूप पर कब्जा कर उस पानी से अपनी व आसपास की ठेके पर करीब 100 एकड़ जमीन की सिंचाई कर रहा है। नलकूप से पाइप निकालकर अपने घर में रख लिए हैं। उन्होंने इसकी शिकायत सीएम हेल्पलाइन से भी की गई है। लेकिन किसी भी अधिकारी द्वारा इस ओर ध्यान नहीं दिया गया है।

इस संबंध में सरपंच लक्ष्मी यादव का कहना है कि ये सही है कि अभी गांव में इस नलकूप से पानी नहीं जा पा रहा है। लेकिन यह बात झूठ है कि इससे हमारे खेतों की सिंचाई हो रही है। जनपद सीईओ बृजेश जैन का कहना है कि मैं अभी किसी काम से बिजी हूं। अभी कोई बात नहीं कर सकता।

