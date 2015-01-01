पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:आदिवासियों ने पटवारी पर लगाया राशि लेने का आरोप, एसडीएम से की शिकायत

हटा4 घंटे पहले
  • आदिवासियों ने कहा -जमीन का कब्जा दिलाने के नाम पर 20-20 हजार रुपए वापस कराएं

अखिल भारतीय अदिवासी विकास परिषद के बैनर तले एक शिकायती पत्र एसडीएम हटा को दिया गया। जिसमें नारायणपुरा पटवारी हल्का में तत्कालीन पटवारी जावेद खान पर जमीनों का कब्जा दिलाने के नाम पर भोले भाले अदिवासियों से दस से बीस हजार रुपए लेकर लगभग 6 लाख रुपए वसूलने का आरोप लगाया है।

मनकपुरा बीट में पदस्थ तत्कालीन पटवारी जो वर्तमान में हटा रसीलपुर में पदस्थ हैं उनके द्वारा मनकपुरा एवं कुंअरपुर में राजस्व की भूमि पर कब्जा दिलाकर उसका जुर्माना कर पट्‌टा दिलाने का आश्वासन आदिवासियों को दिया।

उनसे राशि वसूली और अब न तो रुपए वापस कर रहे और न ही जमीन का पट्‌टा दिलाया जा रहा है। इस प्रकार अदिवासियों से ठगी की गई है। शिकायत में रसीलपुर के पटवारी जावेद खान पर कार्रवाई करते हुए राशि वापस दिलाने की मांग की गई है। पीड़ित बापू जीवन, मांगू जीवन, नारायण जीवन, प्रीतम नारायण, संतोष प्रशु, भज्जी, मोहन, केशु मंगला, मोहन रामा आदिवासी ने एसडीएम से राशि वापस दिलाने एवं जमीन का पट्‌टा दिलाने की मांग की है।

एसडीएम हटा को अवगत कराया गया है कि पिछले वर्ष भी यह शिकायत की गई थी जिसमें आदिवासियों के बयान भी मड़ियादो तहसीलदार ने लिए थे लेकिन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई और पटवारी जावेद को नारायणपुरा से रसीलपुर पदस्थ कर दिया गया था। तहसीलदार अनिल श्रीवास्तव का कहना है कि उनके समक्ष पहली बार मामला आया है पूछताछ कर कार्रवाई करेंगे।

