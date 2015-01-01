पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेवा:महिलाओं ने आंवला के वृक्ष की 108 परिक्रमा कीं

सोमवार को आंवलीं नवमीं पर महिलाओं ने आंवला के पेड़ की पूजा अर्चना कर सुख-समृद्धि की कामना की। इससे पहले प्रातः काल स्नान कर नगर के सुनार नदी के घाटों में स्थित रामगोपालजी मंदिर, शीतला माता मंदिर, बालाजी, बिहारींजी मंदिर में व्रतधारी महिलाओं ने भगवान विष्णु एवं लक्ष्मी जी की पूजन अर्चन किया। बाद में अक्षत, पुष्प, चंदन व दुग्ध की धारा से आंवला के वृक्ष की पूजा की।

पेड़ के नीचे सभी ने सामूहिक रूप से बैठकर भोजन किया। इस बीच अक्षय नवमीं की पूजा में बैठी महिलाओं ने एक दूसरे को कथा सुनाई। बताया गया कि शुक्ल पक्ष की नवमीं का विशेष महत्व होता है। आज के दिन व्रतधारी महिलाएं आंवला के वृक्ष की 108 परिक्रमा कर संतान की प्राप्ति की कामना करती हैं। मधुर दांपत्य जीवन के साथ मन वांछित फल प्राप्त होते हैं। आंवले के नीचे भोजन करने की प्रथा को माता लक्ष्मी ने प्रारंभ किया था।

आज के दिन तर्पण स्नान और दान का विशेष महत्व होता है। इसे अक्षयवट नवमीं, अक्षय नवमीं, आरोग्य नवमीं भी कहा जाता है। इस दौरान महिलाओं ने लक्ष्मी नारायण, सेन मंदिर, गायत्री शक्ति पीठ, भूतेश्वर मंदिर में आंवला के वृक्ष का विधि विधान के साथ पूजन किया। तरह-तरह के पकवानों का भगवान को भोग लगाया एवं पूड़ी, सब्जी, खीर का प्रसाद ग्रहण किया।

