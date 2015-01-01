पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाल-बाल बचे:मवेशियों से भरे ट्रक को रोका तो विहिप के प्रखंड मंत्री को कुचलने का किया प्रयास

जबेरा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुलिस के समय पर न पहुंचने से जबेरा से भागा ट्रक चालक
  • कटंगी पुलिस की मदद से पकड़ा गया

बीती रात मवेशियों से भरे ट्रक को विहिप व बजरंग दल द्वारा रोके जाने पर ट्रक चालक ने कार्यकर्ताओं को ट्रक से कुचलने का प्रयास किया। जिससे विहिप जबेरा के प्रखंड मंत्री बाल-बाल बच गए।

जानकारी के अनुसार बीती रात करीब 12 बजे विहिप एवं बजरंग दल कार्यकर्ताओं को सूचना मिली की मवेशियों से भरा एक ट्रक जबेरा मुख्य मार्ग से निकल रहा है। जिसके बाद कार्यकर्ताओं ने बाइपास ब्लॉक कार्यालय के पास घेराबंदी कर ट्रक को रोककर पूछताछ की। साथ ही जबेरा पुलिस को सूचित किया। लेकिन पुलिस किसी गांव में हुए झगड़े में व्यस्त थी, जिससे वह मौके पर नहीं पहुंची।

इसी बीच ट्रक चालक ने ट्रक को घेरकर खड़े विहिप प्रखंड मंत्री राजेश जैन एवं बजरंग दल नगर संयोजक विनय अवस्थी को कट मारते हुए ट्रक को तेजी से ले भागा। जिससे प्रखंड मंत्री बाल-बाल बच गए। घटना की सूचना सिंग्रामपुर पुलिस काे दी गई। जिसके बाद सिंग्रामपुर पुलिस द्वारा भी ट्रक को रोकने बैरिकेडिंग की गई, लेकिन ट्रक चालक वहां से भी पुलिस को चकमा देकर निकल गया। जिसके बाद कटंगी पुलिस को सूचना दी गई।

जहां पर कटंगी पुलिस ने बजरंग दल कार्यकर्ताओं के सहयोग से ट्रक को बेलखाडू में धर दबोचा। ट्रक की तिरपाल को खोलकर देखा तो उसमें 20 से अधिक भैंसों को क्रूरता पूर्वक भरा हुआ था। जिन्हें मुक्त कराकर कटंगी कांजी हाऊस में रखा गया।

जहां पर उनके चारा, पानी की व्यवस्था की गई। पुलिस द्वारा ट्रक चालक पर पशु क्रूरता अधिनियम एवं अन्य धाराओं में कार्रवाई की गई। ट्रक को पकड़वाने में बजरंग दल के पंकज सिंघई, महेंद्र राठौर, आकाश झारिया ने अपनी भूमिका का निर्वहन किया।

जबेरा थाना प्रभारी कमलेश तिवारी का कहना है कि जब हमें सूचना प्राप्त हुई उस समय पुलिस बल अन्य जगह झगड़े की शिकायत के कारण गश्त में था, इसलिए नहीं पहुंच सका। लेकिन हमने सिंग्रामपुर चौकी को इसे रोकने बैरिकेडिंग के लिए तैनात करा दिया था।

