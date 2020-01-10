पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण:वकील के संक्रमित होने की खबर पर तहसील परिसर में पसरा सन्नाटा

खजुराहो13 घंटे पहले
कोरोना संक्रमण लगातार फैल रहा है। रविवार रात में तहसील के एक वकील की कोरोना रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। संक्रमित वकील को प्रशासन और स्वास्थ्य अधिकारियों ने होम आइसोलेट किया है तथा शासन की हेल्थएडवाइजरी का पालन करने की समझाइश दी है। वकील की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने की खबर मिलते ही तहसील परिसर में हड़कंप की स्थिति बन गई। सोमवार सुबह से तहसील कार्यालय परिसर में सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। वकीलों, दस्तावेज लेखकों, याचिका लेखकों के शैड प्राय: खाली रहे।

तहसील परिसर में इक्कादुक्का व्यक्ति ही दिखाई दिए। पूरे दिन परिसर में सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। दिन में अपने कामों के लिए किसान, अन्य व्यक्ति भी तहसील नहीं पहुंचे। वकील के संक्रमित मिलने के बाद लोग प्राय: एक ही बात कहते देखे गए कि सावधानी ही सुरक्षा है। जान है तो जहान है।

