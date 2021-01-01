पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यशाला का हुआ समापन:‘बफर में सफर’ योजना से पैदा होगा रोजगार: कुमार

खजुराहो3 घंटे पहले
खजुराहो। कार्यशाला को संबोधित करते आलोक कुमार।
  • लोगों को वनों और वन्य प्राणियों के संरक्षण से जोड़ने के माध्यम से कार्यशाला का हुआ समापन

खजुराहो के सरकारी होटल में आयोजित “बफर में सफर’ कार्यशाला का समापन हो गया। इस मौके पर प्रदेश के प्रधान मुख्य संरक्षक एवं मुख्य प्रबंधक वन्य जीव आलोक कुमार ने कहा कि लोगों को वन और वन्य प्राणियों के संरक्षण से जोड़ना होगा। इससे रोजगार पैदा करना होगा। जब लोगों को रोजगार मिलेगा तो वह वन और वन्य प्राणियों के संरक्षण में अपना योगदान देंगे और पर्यावरण के प्रति भी सजग रहेंगे। इसी उद्देश्य को लेकर यह कार्यशाला आयोजित की गई है

आलोक कुमार ने कहा कि बफर जोन में लोगों की किसानी है। लोग रहते हैं, जिन्हें हमको ईको टूरिज्म के माध्यम से ट्रेकिंग, सायकलिंग, हॉर्स राइडिंग, बैलून, सफारी, होम स्टे कार्यों के लिए प्रोत्साहित करना है। प्रर्यावरण के संरक्षण के साथ रोजगार भी जनरेट होगा और लोग वन और वन्य प्राणियों का संरक्षण करेंगे।

उन्होंने कहा कि लोग नेशनल पार्कों में गाइडिंग एवं जिप्सी आदि का संचालन कर रोजगार से जुड़े हैं। जिसे अभी और विकसित करने की आवश्यकता है। हमारा प्रयास है कि जो लोग प्राचीन परंपरा शिकार जैसे अवैध कार्यों में रहे हैं उन्हें भी वन के महत्व समझने के बाद इस बफर में सफर योजना से रोजगार मिलेगा। आलोक कुमार ने कहा कि जो लोग पार्कों के पास रहते हैं और नेशनल पार्कों के शुल्क को वहन नहीं कर सकते ऐसे लोगों को साल में एक बार निशुल्क भ्रमण कराया जाएगा। जो भ्रमण कर वन और वन्य प्राणियों के संरक्षण में अपना योगदान देंगे।

शांता बाई ने बताई उज्जवला की कहानी
पेंच नेशनल पार्क के समीप ग्राम कर्मा झिरी में होम स्टे चला रही महिला शांता बाई जो पर्यटकों को सारी सुविधाएं मुहैया कराती हैं। उन्हें वन मंत्री विजय शाह ने प्रोत्साहित करते हुए एक लाख रुपए देने की घोषणा की। शांता बाई ने बताया कि हमारे गांव में एक लड़की जंगल में लकड़ी बीनने गई। उसे एक शेर ने खा लिया। इस मामले को प्रदेश सरकार ने गंभीरता से लिया और गरीब मजदूरों को गैस कनेक्शन उपलब्ध कराए। यह योजना पूरे देश में लागू हुई।

