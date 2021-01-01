पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

टीकाकरण:पहले दिन 100 स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियाें काे वैक्सीन लगी, मालथाैन में 85 को लगा टीका

खुरई4 घंटे पहले
  • तीन शिशुवती व दाे अनियंत्रित हाइपरटेंशन वालों काे वैक्सीन नहीं लगाई

सिविल अस्पताल में काेविड-19 की वैक्सीन लगना साेमवार से शुरू हाे गया। 105 स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियाें में से 100 कर्मचारियाें ने वैक्सीन लगवाई। इसमें तीन शिशुवती एवं दाे अनियंत्रित हाइपरटेंशन वाले कर्मचारियाें काे वैक्सीन नहीं लगाया गया। पहले दिन की सूची में बीएमओ डाॅ. शेखर श्रीवास्तव का नाम नहीं था, लेकिन कर्मचारियाें काे विश्वास दिलाने के लिए बीएमओ ने अपना नाम जुड़वाया और वैक्सीन लगवाया।

पहला वैक्सीन क्लर्क युवा अक्षय श्रीवास्तव ने लगवाया। टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ सीएमएचओ डाॅ. आईएस ठाकुर, एसडीएम मनाेज चाैरसिया ने भगवान के छायाचित्र पर पुष्पहार पहनाकर एवं दीप प्रज्जवलन कर किया। टीकाकरण काे लेकर कर्मचारियाें में उत्सुकता थी। सभी काे पूरी जानकारी दी गई। उसके बाद क्रमश: सभी कर्मचारियाें ने वैक्सीन लगवाया।

मालथाैन में सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में टीकाकरण हुआ, जिसमें 100 में से 85 स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियाें ने वैक्सीन लगवाया। बाकी कर्मचारियाें ने कुछ परेशानियां हाेने से वैक्सीन नहीं लगवाया। बीएमआ डाॅ. शेखर श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि सीएमएचओ डाॅ. ठाकुर, एसडीएम चाैरसिया की उपस्थिति में अभियान की शुरुवात हुई।

सभी वैक्सीन लगवाने वाले स्वस्थ हैं, सभी का स्वास्थ्य परीक्षण भी किया गया। मेरा नाम सूची में नहीं था, लेकिन कर्मचारियाें के साथ ही नाम जुड़वाकर वैक्सीन लगवाया। जिससे सभी आत्मविश्वास बढ़े और काेई भी घबराए नहीं। यह अभियान लगातार चलेगा, अन्य वैक्सीनेशन के दिनाें एवं अवकाश काे छाेड़कर प्रतिदिन वैक्सीनेशन हाेगा। मालथाैन में भी वैक्सीनेशन शुरू हाे गया है, वहां भी सभी स्वस्थ हैं। सभी काे वैक्सीन लगवाने के लिए प्रेरित किया गया है।

