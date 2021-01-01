पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शपथ:11 वां राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस मनाया, छात्राें काे शपथ दिलाई

खुरई4 घंटे पहले
शासकीय पं. केसी शर्मा एक्सीलेंस स्कूल में 11 वें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस कार्यक्रम में मतदान करने की शपथ मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर 18 वर्ष से अधिक आयु वाले मतदाताओं को मतदान करने एवं 18 वर्ष से कम आयु वाले छात्र-छात्राओं को मतदान के लिए प्रेरित करने की शपथ दिलाई गई।

मतदाता शपथ एसडीएम मनोज चाैरसिया ने दिलाई एवं मतदान के प्रति जागरूक रहकर मतदान करने के लिए डाॅ. विनोद राय ने नारे लगवाए। इस अवसर पर सेवा निवृत्त प्राचार्य पाॅलीटेक्निक एके जैन, नायब तहसीलदार अनिल नरवरिया, बीईओ एवं प्राचार्य आरएस शर्मा, आरआर ठाकुर, अजय चाैहान, अनुराग मिश्रा सहित शिक्षक एवं राजस्व विभाग का अमला माैजूद रहा। वहीं मतदान दिवस पर नपा में प्रभारी सीएमअाे एवं नपा स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी एमसी सक्सेना ने सभी नपा कर्मचारियाें काे मतदान की शपथ दिलाई

