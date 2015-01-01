पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Dense Fog Continued Till 9 In The Morning, The Temperature Dropped, There Was A Strong Cold Wave

मौसम:सुबह 9 बजे तक घना काेहरा रहा, तापमान गिरा, तेज शीत लहर चली

खुरईएक घंटा पहले
मंगलवार काे अब तक का सबसे ठंडा दिन रहा, घना काेहरा छाया रहा, सुबह 9 बजे तक काेहरे का असर दिखाई दिया। सुबह काेहरा इतना घना था कि विजिबिलिटी सिर्फ 5 से 7 फीट की ही थी। उसके बाद तेज शीतलहर चली, दिन में भी लोग कंपकंपाते नजर आए।

वहीं कोहरे में बाइक, साइकिल से स्कूल जाने वाले बच्चाें काे परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा, कुछ भी नहीं दिखाई दे रहा था। बड़े वाहन सुबह 10 बजे के बाद ही चले। सुबह तापमान 12 डिग्री था, 10 बजे के बाद तापमान बढ़ना शुरू हुअा जाे 16 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर अाया। शाम के बाद ठंड फिर एकदम बढ़ गई।

