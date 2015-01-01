पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ज्ञापन:उपजेल से छूटे बंदी ने जेलर पर आराेप लगाए

खुरई4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उपजेल से छूटकर आए युवा बंदी ने एसडीएम मनाेज चाैरसिया काे ज्ञापन साैंपकर जेल में मारपीट हाेने, शाैचालय के पानी में खड़ा करने तथा राशि की मांग करने की शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। अब्दुल कलाम वार्ड निवासी मुजब्बर पिता जाहिद मुसलमान उम्र 35 वर्ष ने एसडीएम काे बताया कि वह 16 नवंबर काे धारा 326 के मामले में जेल गया था। ॉ

जहां जेलर सहित अन्य ने 5 हजार रुपए की मांग की। रुपए देने में असमर्थता व्यक्त करने पर जेलर ने चप्पलाें से पिटाई करवाते हुए शाैचालय के बहते पानी में खड़ा करवाकर वहीं पानी भरकर फिकवाती रहीं।

जमानत हाेने पर रिहा हुआ ताे मेरे पास से मिले 1480 रुपए वापस नहीं दिए गए। युवक ने मामले की जांच कराने एवं जेलर पर कार्रवाई करने की मांग की है। एसडीएम मनाेज चाैरसिया का कहना है कि युवक ने आवेदन देकर जेलर की शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। इस संबंध में जांच कराई जा रही है। जेल में औचक निरीक्षण भी किया जाएगा। आराेपाें की जांच कराई जाएगी, जाे भी दाेषी पाए जाएंगे, उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई हाेगी।

