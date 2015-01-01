पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मान:दुनिया में सर्वश्रेष्ठ वैज्ञानिकाें की सूची में अव्वल आने पर डाॅ. व्यास सम्मानित

खुरई3 घंटे पहले
नगर में गायत्री प्रसारिणी सनाढ्य ब्राह्मण मानस भवन में दुनिया का सर्वश्रेष्ठ वैज्ञानिक चुने जाने पर प्राे.डॉ. एस पी व्यास का सम्मान श्री गायत्री प्रसारिणी सनाढ्य ब्राह्मण सभा के सदस्यों एवं नगर के लोगों ने किया। आध्यात्मिक गुरु, कुशल वक्ता, ख्यातिलब्ध वैज्ञानिक, श्रेष्ठ शिक्षक, मानस मर्मज्ञ प्रो. व्यास काे बुंदेली गौरव के ध्वजवाहक के रूप में सम्मानित किया गया।

सागर के डाॅ. हरिसिंह गौर विवि के फार्मेसी विभाग के प्रो. डाॅ. एसपी व्यास को दुनिया के सर्वश्रेष्ठ वैज्ञानिक के रूप में चुना गया है। अमेरिका के स्टेनफोर्ड विवि ने पूरी दुनिया के लगभग एक लाख 59 हजार 683 सर्वश्रेष्ठ वैज्ञानिकों की सूची जारी की है। जिनमें से 1500 नाम भारतीय वैज्ञानिकों के है।

इन 1500 नामों में से सागर के डाॅ. हरिसिंह गौर विवि के फार्मेसी विभाग के प्रो. डाॅ. एसपी व्यास का नाम सर्वश्रेष्ठ वैज्ञानिक के रूप में चुना गया है। सागर जिले की खुरई तहसील से लगभग 3 किमी. की दूरी पर स्थित छोटे से गांव मुहली में किसान परिवार में जन्में असाधारण प्रतिभा के धनी प्रोफेसर सुरेश प्रसाद व्यास ने अत्यंत विषम परिस्थितियों में अपनी शिक्षा पूर्ण की।

प्रोफेसर व्यास ने विश्व के अनेक विवि में व्याख्यान दिए। उन्हाेंने अपना सम्पूर्ण जीवन शोध के लिए समर्पित किया। देश और विदेश के अनेक प्रतिष्ठित विश्विद्यालयों द्वारा सेवा हेतु आमंत्रित किए जाने के बावजूद भी उन्हाेंने अपनी मातृभूमि को ही कर्मभूमि के रूप में चुना तथा वह अनेक राष्ट्रीय व अंर्तराष्ट्रीय पुरुस्कारों से नवाजे गए।

प्रोफेसर व्यास ने डॉ. हरिसिंह गौर विवि के कार्यवाहक कुलपति के रूप में उल्लेखनीय काम किए जो आपकी अद्भुत प्रशासनिक क्षमता के परिचायक है। बुंदेली माटी के गौरव प्रो. व्यास उच्च कोटि के मानस मर्मज्ञ भी है। हिंदी, संस्कृत और अंग्रेजी भाषा पर उनका समान अधिकार है। स्टेनफोर्ड विवि द्वारा चयनित विश्व के 2 प्रतिशत वैज्ञानिकों में उनके साथ उनके दो शोध छात्र भी सम्मिलित हैं।

