लापरवाही:रेलवे परिसर में निर्माण कार्य अधूरे, सड़क किनारे खाेदे गड्ढे दुर्घटना काे आमंत्रण दे रहे

खुरई2 घंटे पहले
खुरई | रेलवे क्वार्टर बनाने के लिए सड़क किनारे 15 माह पहले खोदे गए गड्ढे ऐसे ही पड़े, हदसाें का खतरा।
  • जगह का निरीक्षण कर फेंसिंग लगाई थी लेकिन कुछ दिन बाद उखड़ गई
  • रेलवे कर्मचारियों के लिए क्वार्टर बनाने 15 माह पहले खोदे गए थे गड्ढे

रेलवे स्टेशन पर एवं रेलवे परिसर में लाॅकडाउन के बाद से काम अधूरे पड़े हुए हैं। जिनकी समयावधि बीत रही है। वहीं अधूरे निर्माण दुर्घटना काे आमंत्रण भी दे रहे हैं। अनलाॅक हाेने के लंबे समय बाद भी पूरी तरह काम शुरू नहीं हाे पा रहे हैं, इसके पीछे कारण मजदूराें की वापसी न हाे पाना, मटेरियल इकट्ठा न हाे पाना बताया जा रहा है।

दरअसल भूसामण्डी होकर स्टेशन तरफ प्लेटफाॅर्म नंबर एक जाने पर बसी रेलवे कॉलोनी में सड़क की ओर क्वार्टराें का निर्माण हाेना है। जिसके लिए ठेकेदार द्वारा करीब 15 माह पहले दो बड़े व गहरे गढ्ढे खोदे गए, जिसमें पिलर भी भरे गए।

इन गड्ढाें में बारिश का पानी भर गया है, जिससे पिलर की छड़ें पानी में ही डूबी हुई हैं। गड्ढाें की गहराई करीब 8 फीट है, समाचार प्रकाशन के बाद जुलाई में चारों तरफ टीन की चद्दर लगाकर सुरक्षा इंतजाम किया गया था, अब यह टीन की चद्दर से बनी बाउंड्री टूट गई है, मिट्टी के ढेर पर बच्चे खेलते हैं। जिससे हादसे का भय बना हुआ है। यहां तीन क्वार्टराें का निर्माण हाेना है। गड्ढाें में मवेशी गिर चुके हैं।

गड्ढाें के सामने लाेगाें के घर बने हुए हैं, यहां के रहवासी पगडंडी से आते-जाते हैं। इन गढ्ढों में पानी भर जाने से दुर्घटना की आशंका बनी हुई है। वहीं मच्छराें के बढ़ने से बीमारी फैलने का खतरा भी बढ़ रहा है। गड्ढाें के सामने रहने वाले साेनू रैकवार, गब्बर, दीपा अहिरवार का कहना है कि इस गड्ढे में गाय, भैंस भी गिर चुकें हैं।

बारिश में बड़े लाेग भी गिर चुके हैं, जाे बाहर निकल आए। लेकिन सभी के छाेटे बच्चे हैं, ऐसे में हादसे का भय बना रहता है। मलेरिया डेंगू बीमारी फैल सकती है।

गाैरतलब है कि जुलाई माह में आईओडब्ल्यू कंस्ट्रक्शन विजय सिंह ने अधूरे निर्माण कामाें का जायजा लिया था। उस समय भी गड्ढे खुले हुए थे। तब उन्हाेंने लाेगाें की सुरक्षा को पहली प्राथमिकता देते हुए तीन यूनिट रेलवे क्वार्टर बनाने के लिए खोदे गए गड्ढे को जेसीबी से मिट्टी भरने एवं उसके चाराें ओर फेंसिंग लगाने के निर्देश दिए थे, जिससे इस स्थान पर काेई नहीं जा सके। उसके बाद फेंसिंग लगाई गई। लेकिन वह कुछ दिन बाद उखड़ गईं। जिससे गड्ढे हादसों को आमंत्रण दे रहे हैं।

ओवरब्रिज और टीनशेड भी अधूरे पड़े

रेलवे स्टेशन पर ओवरब्रिज का विस्तार किया जा रहा है। इस पर रैंप भी बनाया जा रहा है। लेकिन काम धीमा चल रहा है। लेबर काॅटेज खाली पड़े हैं। ऐसे में काम अधूरा है, जिससे समय आने पर लाेगाें काे इसका लाभ नहीं मिल पाएगा। वहीं टीनशेड का काम भी अधूरा है, टीन लगना बाकी हैं, स्ट्रेक्चर खड़ा हुआ है। बारिश के समय यात्रियाें काे यह सुविधा नहीं मिल पाएगी।

सुरक्षा के इंतजाम कर रहे हैं, काम जल्द शुरू होगा

गड्ढों के चारों ओर फेंसिंग लगाई गई थी, जो अज्ञात लोगों ने तोड़ दी है। जहां फेंसिंग लगाई जाती है, वहां लोग उसे क्षतिग्रस्त कर देते हैं। ठेकेदार को क्वार्टर बनाने का काम जल्दी लगाने को कहा है। अभी गड्ढे के चारों ओर फेंसिंग लगाकर सुरक्षा के इंतजाम करने के निर्देश दे दिए हैं। जल्दी ही काम शुरू होगा। सुरक्षा का हर स्थान पर ध्यान रखा जा रहा है। -विजय सिंह ठाकुर, आईओ डब्ल्यू कंस्ट्रक्शन, भोपाल

