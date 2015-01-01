पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • Khurai
  • Market Was Opened After Agreement Was Reached In The Traders hammal, After Three Days Of Activity The Market Opened, 5500 Quintal Grains Arrived.

अनाज के दाम स्थिर:व्यापारियाें-हम्मालाें में सहमति बनने के बाद मंडी खुली, तीन दिन के गतिराेध के बाद मंडी खुली, 5500 क्विंटल अनाज आया

खुरई3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कृषि उपज मंडी तीन दिन के गतिराेध के बाद शुक्रवार काे खुली, जिसमें करीब 5500 क्विंटल अनाज की अावक हुई। हम्माली दराें काे लेकर हम्माल यूनियन एवं व्यापारी संघ के बीच एसडीएम की मध्यस्थता के बीच सहमति बनने के बाद मंडी खुली।

दाे पारियाें में अनाज की नीलामी हुई, दाेपहर तक नीलामी बाेली पूरी हाे गई। लेकिन पिछले दिनाें की अपेक्षा अनाज के दाम स्थिर रहे, अनाज के अनुसार थाेड़ा उछाल अाैर थाेड़ी गिरावट देखने काे मिली।

साेयाबीन के उच्चतम दाम 4351 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल तक रहे, वहीं उड़द के दाम 5700 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल तक गए। किसानाें ने बताया कि शुक्रवार काे ज्यादा आवक हाेती, लेकिन मंडी में गतिराेध चल रहा था। लेकिन अब मंडी खुल गई है।

रबी सीजन की बाेवनी के लिए खाद, बीज, डीजल की व्यवस्था कर सकेंगे और पुराना अनाज भी बिक सकेगा। मंडी सचिव अशाेक श्रीवास्तव का कहना है कि मंडी में गतिराेध सहमति के साथ समाप्त हाे गया। अब मंडी सुचारू रूप से खुल गई है। किसानाें के अनाज की नीलामी और ताैल समय पर पूरी की गई।

ऐसे रहे मंडी मेंअनाज के दाम

गेहूं - 1525-2661 रु., चना- 4320-4970 रु.,मसूर- 5100-5325 रु., साेयाबीन- 33504351 रु.,उड़द- 3760-5700 रु., तेवड़ा-3650-3790 रु., सरसाें-4300-5040 रु., बटरी- 4250-4665 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के भाव से बिके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें