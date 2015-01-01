पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:काेचिंग में नपा सीएमओ ने संचालक को फटकारा, कमरे में क्षमता से ज्यादा छात्र

खुरई3 घंटे पहले
  • छात्र मास्क भी नहीं पहने हुए थे, उसके बाद सार्वजनिक, सामुदायिक शाैचालयाें काे निरीक्षण किया

शुक्रवार की सुबह नपा सीएमओ भैयालाल सिंह बघेल ने स्वच्छता अभियान के तहत सामुदायिक शाैचालयाें, पार्काें का निरीक्षण किया। इसी दाैरान वह एक काेचिंग सेंटर के बाहर बच्चाें की भीड़ देखकर भीतर देखने चले गए। अंदर काेचिंग क्लास चल रही थी, लेकिन काेई भी मास्क नहीं लगाए था। पढ़ाने वाले शिक्षक भी मास्क नहीं लगाए थे। बच्चे एक दूसरे से सटकर बैठे थे।

सीएमओ ने पूछा कि मास्क कहां हैं तब कुछ बच्चाें ने मास्क निकालकर लगा लिए। लेकिन कमरे में क्षमता से ज्यादा बच्चे बैठे थे। उन्हाेंने काेचिंग संचालक काे फटकार लगाई। अब ऐसी स्थिति मिलने पर काेचिंग सील करने की चेतावनी दी। काेचिंगाें का नपा में रजिस्ट्रेशन भी नहीं है।

नपा सीएमओ बघेल ने बताया कि शिक्षक कल्लू भाईजान काेचिंग पढ़ा रहे थे, कमरे में क्षमता से ज्यादा बच्चे बैठे हुए थे। साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग काे पूरी तरह उल्लंघन हाे रहा है। मास्क भी नहीं लगाए थे। अगर बच्चाें में काेराेना वायरस फैला ताे परेशानी हाे जाएगी।

चेतावनी दी है, सभी काेचिंग संचालक एक कमरे में क्षमता से अधिक बच्चाें काे बैठाकर पढ़ाते हैं। ऐसे में उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई तय की जाएगी और काेचिंग संचालकाें की काेचिंग स्थल सील किए जाएंगे। दंडात्मक कार्रवाई भी हाेगी।

सामुदायिक, सार्वजनिक शाैचालयाें काे देखा, सुधार के निर्देश दिए सीएमओ बघेल, नपा स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी एमसी सक्सेना ने सुबह माॅर्निंग वाॅक के साथ सामुदायिक, सार्वजनिक शाैचालयाें का निरीक्षण किया। उसमें सुधार के निर्देश भी दिए।

सीएमओ बघेल ने बताया कि प्रतिदिन सीएमओ काे स्वच्छता संबंधी निरीक्षण सुबह करना है और ज्वाइंट डायरेक्टर काे लाेकेशन भी शेयर करनी है। जिससे स्वच्छता अभियान काे सफल बनाया जा सके और लाेगाें काे स्वच्छता के प्रति जागरूक किया जा सके।

