बैठक:बिना मास्क वालों पर जुर्माना आज से, काेराेना सैंपल भी रेंडमली लेंगे

खुरई3 घंटे पहले
  • नगर में एसडीएम सभागार में काेराेना क्राइसेस मैनेजमेंट की बैठक हुई

नगर में एसडीएम सभागार में काेराेना क्राइसेस मैनेजमेंट कमेटी की बैठक शनिवार काे आयाेजित की गई। जिसमें तहसीलदार इसरार अहमद खान, मंत्री प्रतिनिधि चंद्रप्रताप सिंह ठाकुर, उद्याेगपति विजय जैन, पूर्व नपा अध्यक्ष इंद्रकुमार राय, नपा सीएमओ भैयालाल सिंह बघेल, नपा स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी एमसी सक्सेना, पंचायत इंस्पेक्टर भगवान सिंह कुर्मी, डाॅ. नीतेश दुबे, राजेश साहू, उपनिरीक्षक सिंह माैजूद थे। बैठक में काेराेना की दूसरी लहर में सावधानियाें पर चर्चा की गई।

तहसीलदार खान ने बताया कि अभी तक 10 हजार से ज्यादा काेराेना टेस्ट हाे चुके हैं। जिसमें 103 पॉजिटिव पाए गए थे, 5 लाेगाें की माैत हुई है। वर्तमान में काेई भी सक्रिय मामला नहीं है। नगर एवं ब्लाॅक की स्थिति ठीक है, इसे एेसा ही बनाए रखने के लिए सावधानी बरतना जरूरी है। समिति के सभी सदस्याें ने निर्णय लिया कि मास्क की अनिवार्यता पर जाेर दिया जाए।

रविवार से मास्क न लगाने वालाें के खिलाफ जुर्माने की कार्रवाई की जाएगी। प्रतिदिन चाैराहाें, सार्वजनिक स्थलाें पर मास्क की जांच की जाएगी, जाे लाेग मास्क लगाए नहीं मिलेंगे उनके खिलाफ जुर्माने की कार्रवाई हाेगी। काेराेना टेस्टिंग भी बढ़ाई जाएगी। सार्वजनिक स्थलाें पर रेंडमली सैंपल लिए जाएंगे। ग्रामीण क्षेत्राें में भी मास्क काे लेकर सख्ती रहेगी।

निर्णय लिया गया कि मुनादी कराकर सभी लाेगाें से अपील जाएगी कि वह झुंड में न रहें, साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करें। मास्क न हाेने पर जरूर टाेकें, मास्क लगाने की सभी एक दूसरे से अपील करते रहें। स्कूलाें में 9 से 12 वीं तक के छात्र पहुंच रहे हैं। लेकिन वह मास्क नहीं लगा रहे हैं, साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन भी नहीं हाे पा रहा है। इसमें निर्णय लिया गया कि सभी स्कूलाें में शासन की गाइडलाइन का पालन किया जाए, जरूरी हाेने पर ही छात्र स्कूल पहुंचे।

ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई पर जाेर दिया जाए। जब स्कूल आएं ताे मास्क लगाएं, साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग करें, शिक्षक भी मास्क लगाएं। काेचिंग कक्षाएं छाेटे कमराें में लग रही हैं, जिसमें सटकर बच्चे बैठ रहे हैं। मास्क भी नहीं लगा रहे हैं। काेचिंग काे पूर्णत: प्रतिबंधित रखने का निर्णय लिया गया।

बैठक में बाजार शाम के समय बंद करने पर चर्चा की गई। इसमें निर्णय हुआ कि व्यापारियाें से चर्चा कर शाम 7 बजे बाजार बंद करने की सहमति बनाई जाए। दुकानाें में भी मास्क, साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग अनिवार्य रहे। बाजार काे जल्दी बंद करने पर निर्णय ले लिया जाएगा।

