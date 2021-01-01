पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अनदेखी:पीएचई विभाग काे आवंटित 1.30 हेक्टेयर भूमि पर कब्जा कर मकान बना रहे लाेग

खुरईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
खुरई | पीएचई को अावंटित भूमि पर लोगों झोपड़ी झुग्गी बनाई। - Dainik Bhaskar
खुरई | पीएचई को अावंटित भूमि पर लोगों झोपड़ी झुग्गी बनाई।
  • मंडीबामाेरा व अन्य स्थानाें से भी लाेग आ रहे, अवैध बिजली कनेक्शन भी डाले
  • जबरन कब्जा कर रहे लाेग, मान नहीं रहे

नगर में नेशनल हाइवे 26 ए पर पीएचई विभाग काे आवंटित 1.30 हेक्टेयर शासकीय भूमि पर लाेगाें ने पट्टे की लालच में कब्जा कर लिया है। पीएचई विभाग द्वारा की गई फेंसिंग काे भी ताेड़ दिया है। खंभे धराशाई नजर आ रहे हैं।

वहीं पीएचई विभाग इससे बेखबर है, सिर्फ एसडीएम काे पत्र लिखकर औपचारिकता कर रहा है। कब्जेधारियाें ने पास से निकली बिजली की लाइन से अवैधानिक रूप से कनेक्शन भी डाल लिया है। ऐसा लग रहा है कि यहां कई बार निकलने वाले प्रशासनिक अधिकारी अभी कब्जा पूरी तरह हाेने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं। इस भूमि पर झुग्गियां और कच्चे घर भी बनकर तैयार हाे गए हैं। निर्माण तेजी से चल रहा है। स्थानीय स्तर के बाद अब मंडीबामाैरा सहित अन्य स्थानाें के लाेग यहां मकान बनाकर रह रहे हैं।अाधार कार्ड में बदलाव करवा रहे हैं, निवास प्रमाण पत्र भी बनवा रहे हैं। शासकीय भूमि पर कब्जा कर पक्का मकान बनाने की पूरी तैयारी है।

गाैरतलब है कि लाॅकडाउन के बाद पीएचई विभाग ने 1.30 हेक्टेयर आवंटित भूमि पर कब्जा लेकर तार फेंसिंग कर दी थी। कुछ मकान पहले से पक्के बने थे, वह भूमि छाेड़ दी गई थी। अब लाेगाें ने तार फेंसिंग के पाेल ताेड़कर भूमि पर झुग्गी व कच्चे मकान बनाकर रहने लगे हैं। यहां पीएचई विभाग का संभाग स्तरीय ऑफिस बनाया जाना है। जिसकी स्वीकृति का इंतजार है। लेकिन तब तक आसपास के लाेग पट्टे की लालच में शासकीय भूमि पर मकान तैयार कर ले रहे हैं, फिर उन्हें हटाना मुश्किल हाेगा।

पीएम आवास की 2.3 लाख की किस्त यह हालात बने
शासकीय भूमि पर कब्जा करने वालाें काे पट्टे एवं ढाई लाख रूपए प्रधानमंत्री आवास की किस्त मिलने से यह स्थिति निर्मित हुई है। एक घर में चार बेटाें वाला परिवार अब चार मकान बना रहा है। अब लाेग जानबूझकर कब्जा कर रहे हैं। गांवाें के लाेग भी नगर में शिफ्ट हाे रहे हैं। अपने दस्तावेज सुधरवाकर शहरी पता लिखवा रहे हैं। जिससे उन्हें कब्जे वाली भूमि का पट्टा मिल सके। लाेगाें का कहना है कि मंडी बामाैरा से आए हैं, अब यहीं रहेंगे। दस्तावेज भी सुधार करवा रहे हैं। शासकीय भूमि पर कब्जा करने वालाें काे ही पट्टा और मकान बनाने के लिए राशि मिलती है। इसलिए कब्जा कर कच्चा मकान बना रहे हैं।

सीधी बात; आरएल सेकवार, ईई, पीएचई विभाग

कार्यालय के लिए आवंटित भूमि पर आपने कब्जा ले लिया है, अब अवैध कब्जे हाे रहे हैं?
- हां कब्जा लिया है, लाेग जबरन कब्जा कर रहे हैं हम क्या करें।

आपने क्या कार्रवाई की, जबावदारी किसकी है।?
- एसडीएम काे पत्र लिखा है। जबावदारी हमारी है लेकिन काेई मान नहीं रहा।

कब्जा राेकने के लिए कुछ करेंगे या नहीं।?
- पुलिस के पास जाएंगे, लाेगाें काे हटाने का प्रयास करेंगे।

अतिक्रमण करने वालाें के कब्जे हटाए जाएंगे
अभी तक अधिकारियाें द्वारा काेई भी बात नहीं बताई गई है। जिन विभागाें काे भूमि अावंटित की गई है उस अवैध कब्जा न हाेने दें। अवैधानिक रूप से कब्जा करने वालाें के कब्जे हटाए जाएंगे। -मनाेज चाैरसिया, एसडीएम, खुरई

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser