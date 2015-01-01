पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चेकिंग:पुलिस ने बैंक, कबाड़ दुकानाें, वाहनाें की चेकिंग की, चाेरी का सामान मिलने पर चेतावनी दी

खुरई3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बैंकाें के बाहर खड़े बिना नंबर के वाहनाें काे थाने लाया गया, वहां जुर्माना कर नंबर डलवाए गए

साेमवार काे नगरीय थाना पुलिस ने आगामी दीपावली त्याेहार काे दृष्टिगत रखते हुए बैंकों, कबाड़ दुकानों एवं वाहनों की आकस्मिक चेकिंग की। बैंकों में उपस्थित लोगों से पूछताछ कर सावधानी बरतने के लिए आवश्यक समझाइश दी गई तथा बैंक मैनेजर से ग्राहकों को लेन देन में सावधानी बरतने के आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश जारी किए जाने के लिए चर्चा की गई।

बैंकों में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे एवं अन्य सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को देखा गया। एटीएम में लगी भीड़ को देखा अाैर एक के बाद एक व्यक्ति को जाने, सावधानी बरतने के लिए प्रेरित किया गया। बैंक के बाहर फालतू खड़े हुए व्यक्तियों से पूछताछ की एवं बैंक के कर्मचारियों को हिदायत दी कि कोई भी संदिग्ध व्यक्ति दिखे तो पुलिस को सूचित करें।

बैंकों के आसपास बिना नम्बर की बाइकाें को थाना लाया जाकर संबंधित वाहनों के दस्तावेज पेश करने पर वाहनों में थाने पर ही रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर अंकित कराए गए एवं मोटर व्हीकल एक्ट के तहत जुर्माना भी लगाया गया। इसी प्रकार ऑटो चालकों द्वारा कहीं भी ऑटो खड़ा करने एवं सवारी लटकाने के संबंध चेतावनी देते हुए चलानी कार्रवाई की गई।

उसके बाद नगर में संचालित कबाड़ दुकानों पर भी आकस्मिक निरीक्षण किया गया, हालांकि चेकिंग के दौरान कोई संदेहास्पद सामग्री नहीं मिली। सभी कबाड़ खरीदने वाले दुकान संचालकों काे हिदायत देते हुए नोटिस जारी किए गए। सभी काे कहा गया कि कोई भी चोरी का या संदिग्ध सामान कबाड़ न खरीदें, यदि कोई भी संदिग्ध व्यक्ति चोरी का सामान बेचने आता है, तो तत्काल पुलिस को सूचित करे।

चोरी का सामान खरीदने व बेचने में संलिप्तता पाई जाती है तो संबंधित के विरुद्ध कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इस दाैरान थाना प्रभारी अनूप सिंह ठाकुर, उपनिरीक्षक रामदीन सिंह, उप निरीक्षक मोहिनी वर्मा, आरक्षक जोगेश शर्मा, महिला आरक्षक शिवांगी सिंह, आरक्षक नाहर सिंह, आरक्षक केके वर्मा शामिल थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें