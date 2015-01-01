पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेल:पुलिस टीम ने 16 रनों से जीता सद्भावना मैच

खुरईएक घंटा पहले
  • किला मैदान पर मंत्री कप क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट शुरू

खेलों से हमेशा स्वस्थ मन, स्वस्थ तन बनकर तैयार होता है ,जो युवा की पूंजी होती है। मंत्री भूपेंद्र सिंह ने खुरई विधान सभा के क्रिकेट खिलाड़ियों को अपनी प्रतिभा दिखाने के लिए क्रिकेट का बहुत बड़ा मंच दिया है। मंत्री कप कॉस्कोबॉल क्रिकेट प्रतियोगिता मप्र का सबसे बड़ा टूर्नामेंट है। जिसका आयोजन नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री सिंह करवाते हैं। जिसमें पूरी विधानसभा की 200-250 टीमें हर साल हिस्सा लेती हैं।

सैकड़ों खिलाड़ियों को अपनी प्रतिभा दिखाने का मौका मिलता है। कांग्रेस सरकार के कार्यकाल में 2 साल से इस प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन नहीं किया जा सका, फिर भाजपा की सरकार एवं भूपेंद्र सिंह के मंत्री बनने के बाद सभी खिलाड़ियों और खेल प्रेमियों की मांग पर 2020 में 10वीं क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का आयोजन किया जा रहा है।

यह बात खुरई किले मैदान में आयोजित मंत्री कप क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट का शुभारंभ करते हुए मंत्री प्रतिनिधि लखन सिंह ने कही। उन्होंने कहा कि मंत्री सिंह ने पहले कबड्डी, बैडमिंटन, वॉलीबॉल प्रतियोगिता भी करवाई हैं जो फिर से शुरू होंगी। खिलाड़ी खेल भावना से खेलें और अपने विधानसभा का नाम रोशन करें।

उन्होंने दीप प्रज्वलन कर पिच पर फ़ीता काटकर प्रतियाेगिता की शुरूवात की। खिलाडिय़ों से परिचय प्राप्त किया उसके बाद क्रिकेट भी खेला। टूर्नामेंट के पहले दिन पहला सद्भावना मैच पत्रकार इलेवन एवं पुलिस प्रशासन के बीच खेला गया। पुलिस प्रशासन टीम ने पहले बैटिंग करते हुए 8 ओवर में 4 विकेट खोकर 94 रन बनाए। जबाव में पत्रकार इलेवन 3 विकेट पर केवल 79 रन ही बना पाई ।

मंत्री कप टूर्नामेंट में आज 5 मैच होंगे

किले मैदान में चल रही मंत्री कप क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट में 16 दिसंबर बुधवार काे 5 मैच खेले जाएंगे। पहला मैच सुबह 8 बजे टैगोर वार्ड-3 और शिवाजी वार्ड -2, दूसरा मैच 10 बजे से सुभाष वार्ड और शिवजी वार्ड-3, तीसरा मैच 11.30 बजे से गढ़ाैला जागीर -2 और खड़ाखेरी, चौथा मैच 1 बजे से घोरट -2और मुहली व्यास, दिन का अंतिम और पांचवां मैच 2.30 बजे रेंगवा व भीलोन के बीच खेले जाएंगे।

