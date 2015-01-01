पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • Khurai
  • PWD Is Not Interested In The Painting Of Government Vehicles, Even Last Year Was Not Painted, Color Work Is Not Started Even After The Tender

टेंडर पास पर पुताई नहीं:सरकारी आवासाें की पुताई मेें पीडब्ल्यूडी की रुचि नहीं, पिछले साल भी पुताई नहीं हुई थी, टेंडर के बाद भी रंग रोगन का काम शुरू नहीं हो रहा

खुरई3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर में शासकीय आवासाें में रहने वाले अधिकारियाें, कर्मचारियाें काे दीपावली के पहले घराें में रंगराेगन का इंतजार है। लेकिन पीडब्ल्यूडी विभाग रुचि नहीं ले रहा है। रंगाई-पुताई के टेंडर हाे गए हैं, लेकिन ठेकेदार से एग्रीमेंट न हाेना बताया जाता है।

एक सप्ताह बाद दीपावली है, ऐसे में चार-पांच बड़े अधिकारियाें के क्वार्टर की पुताई कराके विभाग फुर्सत हाेना चाहता है। जिससे उसे अन्य क्वार्टराें की पुताई न कराना पड़े अाैर बिना पुताई कराए बिलाें काे भी आसानी का निकाला जा सके।

दीपावली पर कर्मचारी अपने खर्चे पर पुताई करा लेंगे, उसके बाद विभाग के ठेकेदार उनके यहां अपने कर्मचारी भेजेंगे ताे वह मना कर देंगे। इसका लाभ लेते हुए पूरे आवासाें में पुताई का बिल भी पास हाे जाएगा और मेहनत, मटेरियल भी नहीं लगेगा।

नगर में 57 शासकीय अावास हैं, जिसमें आई टाइप-8, एच टाइप-17, जी टाइप-12 और बी, सी टाइप के अन्य अावास हैं। जिसमें सभी विभागाें के अधिकारी, कर्मचारी निवास करते हैं। पिछले साल भी पुताई नहीं हुई थी, कुछ आवासाें की पुताई करके सिर्फ औपचारिकता पूरी की गई थी।

कर्मचारियाें का कहना है कि पीडब्ल्यूडी विभाग मेंटेनेंस भी नहीं करता है। कम से कम पुताई ताे करवाना चाहिए, हर साल टेंडर हाेते हैं, लेकिन पुताई नहीं की जाती। दीपावली के बाद पुताई करने का पूछते हैं, जब स्वयं पुताई कर लेंगे ताे दाेबारा काेई क्याें कराएगा।

इसका लाभ वह उठाते हैं। इस साल भी एक सप्ताह बचा है, लेकिन पुताई करने वालाें का अभी काेई पता नहीं है। विभाग में बात करने पर भी सही जबाव नहीं मिलता है।

एग्रीमेंट के बाद करा पाएंगे पुताई

पुताई के लिए टेंडर हाे गया है, लेकिन एग्रीमेंट नहीं हुअा है। जब एग्रीमेंट हाे जाएगा तभी पुताई हाेगी। ऐसा भी संभव है कि दीपावली के बाद पुताई हाे। ठेकेदार जब एग्रीमेंट करेगा तभी उस पर पुताई के लिए दबाव बनाया जा सकता है, अभी कुछ नहीं कह सकते हैं।
अनिल आठिया, एसडीओ पीडब्ल्यूडी

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें