पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मर्डर:तेज आवाज में गाना बजाने से राेका, भतीजे ने की चाचा की हत्या, गिरफ्तार

खुरई3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बांदरी थाना के तहत उजनेट हनुमत पहाड़ी गांव की घटना

मालथौन ब्लाॅक के बांदरी थाना के तहत हनुमत पहाड़ी गांव में भतीजे द्वारा चाचा की हत्या करने का मामला सामने आया है। गाना-बजाने से मना करने पर भतीजे ने अपने चाचा की धारदार हथियार से हमलाकर हत्या कर दी। पुलिस ने आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

पुलिस के मुताबिक बांदरी थाना की उजनेट चौकी के तहत हनुमत पहाड़ी गांव में खेत पर हुए विवाद में आराेपी भतीजे कन्हैया यादव ने अपने चाचा विजय पिता रामगोपाल यादव उम्र 45 वर्ष पर धारदार हथियार से हमला कर हत्या कर दी। हत्या करने का कारण पता करने पर मामूली बात सामने आई, जिसमें मृतक का भतीजा कन्हैया यादव अपने कुछ साथियों के साथ खेत पर खाना बना रहा था, साथ ही तेज आवाज में गाने बजा रहा था।

गाना बजाने से चाचा ने मना किया, इस बात को लेकर चाचा भतीजे में कुछ कहा सुनी हो गई। जिसके बाद विवाद इतना बढ़ा कि आराेपी भतीजे कन्हैया ने धारदार हथियार से हमला कर दिया। गम्भीर रूप से घायल विजय यादव को इलाज के लिए ला रहे थे तभी रास्ते में विजय ने दम तोड़ दिया।

एसडीओपी सुमित केरकेट्टा ने बताया कि बीती रात विवाद में चोटें आने से विजय पिता रामगुलाम यादव की अस्पताल ले जाते समय रास्ते में मृत्यु हो गई। प्रथम दृष्ट्या यह पाया गया कि मृतक और आरोपी चाचा भतीजे है इनके खेत से खेत लगे हुए हैं। भतीजा कन्हैया यादव अपने काम करने वालों के साथ खेत पर खाना बना रहा था और साथ मे गाना बजा रहा था। जिसको विजय यादव द्वारा मना करने पर से कहा सुनी हो गई। गुस्से में भतीजे ने चाचा पर धारदार हथियार से हमला कर दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें