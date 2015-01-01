पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रैफिक बदहाल:सड़कें चाैड़ी फिर भी अतिक्रमण से शहर के बीच से वाहन निकालना परेशानी का सबब

खुरई4 घंटे पहले
  • घटनाओं के बाद भी ट्रैफिक सुधारने के कोई उपाय नहीं, 30 से 40 फीट चौड़ी सड़कें 10 से 15 फीट की दिख रहीं

नगर में सड़कों पर बढ़ता अतिक्रमण और ट्रैफिक बदहाल होता जा रहा है। नगर के भीतर पैदल चलना भी दूभर हो रहा है। नेशनल हाइवे क्रमांक 26 ए नगर के बीच से गुजरता है, जिसमें अब प्रतिबंध के बावजूद भारी वाहन, भूसे की ओवरलाेड ट्राॅली निकलते हैं। अतिक्रमण भी सड़क पर पसरा है। ऐसे में ट्रैफिक जाम एवं हादसों की संख्या बढ़ रही है।

घटनाओं के बाद भी ट्रैफिक सुधारने के कोई उपाय नहीं किए गए हैं। वहीं नगर के बीच में मुख्य सड़क भी अतिक्रमण के कारण पगडंडी में तब्दील हो जाती है। नगर में वाहन पार्किंग की काेई व्यवस्था न हाेने पर वाहन सड़क किनारे ही खड़े हाेते हैं, जिससे सड़क पर निकलने की जगह नहीं बचती है।

नगर में तहसील परिसर से परसा चाैराहा, परसा चाैराहा से झंडा चाैक, झंडा चाैक से ललिता शास्त्री स्कूल, झंडा चाैक से पठार, मंगलधाम के सामने टैगाेर वार्ड सड़क, झंडा चाैक से पुराना थाना, नपा के सामने, राहतगढ़ रोड, शिवाजी चाैक, पुलिस थाना मोड़, सागर नाका में सड़कें चाैड़ी हो गईं हैं, सीसी रोड बन गए हैं। सुबह एवं रात में सड़कों की चाैड़ाई नजर आती है। नगर में करीब 30 से 40 फुट चाैड़ी सड़कें हैं।

लेकिन दिन में सड़कों पर अतिक्रमण पसर जाता है। जिससे सड़कें गली में तब्दील हो जाती हैं। चाैड़ाई महज 10 से 15 फुट रह जाती है। जिससे हादसों की संख्या बढ़ी है। नया थाना मोड़ अवैध पर झुग्गीनुमा दुकानें संचालित हैं। जिनके कारण अब तक करीब दो दर्जन दुर्घटनाएं हो चुकी हैं।

परसा चाैराहा पर मोड़ सकरा है, जिससे भारी वाहन के कारण ट्रैफिक जाम लगता है। शिवाजी मूर्ति, झंडा चाैक के पास ठेलों की लंबी कतार रास्ता बंद करती है। जिससे लोग पैदल भी मुश्किल से निकल पाते हैं। परसा चाैराहा से गुरुद्वारा रोड पर भी दिनभर व्यावसायिक गतिविधियां हाेती हैं। जिससे जाम लगा रहता है, लोग परेशान हाेते हैं।

हर साल अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई बेअसर

राजस्व अमले, नपा अमले, पुलिस अमले ने अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई हर साल की। यहां तक की मुख्य बाजार में पीली सरहद रेखा भी खींची गई। दुकानाें काे नई मंडी में शिफ्ट भी किया गया, पुरानी मंडी के भीतर सब्जी विक्रेताओं, ठेले वालाें काे बैठने काे कहा गया। लेकिन व्यवस्था में सुधार नहीं हाे पाया।

स्थाई दुकानदारों का अतिक्रमण रोकने एवं फुटपाथी दुकानदारों को निर्धारित स्थान तक पहुंचाने में प्रशासन नाकामयाब रहा। अतिक्रमण एक माह बाद जस का तस हो गया। भूसा ट्रालियों का दिन में प्रतिबंध वाला नियम भी नहीं चल सका। वायपास बनने के बाद भी ट्रैफिक कम नहीं हो रहा है।

सड़क पर सामान न रखने की हिदायत दी गई है

नपा ने अपील की है कि अब त्योहार पर स्थाई दुकान अपनी दुकानें हद में ही लगाएं। जिससे आवागमन की सुविधा बन सके। आवागमन की सुविधा हाेने पर ही ग्राहक दुकानाें तक पहुंचेंगे। सड़क पर दुकान न फैलाएं तो व्यवस्था बन जाएगी। आवागमन की असुविधा हाेने पर प्रशासन के साथ मिलकर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

- भैयालाल सिंह बघेल, सीएमओ, नगर पालिका

