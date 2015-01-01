पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:आयुष्मान कार्ड बनाने एसडीएम ने सीएससी संचालकाें की बैठक ली

खुरई16 मिनट पहले
आयुष्मान कार्ड बनाने के लिए नगरीय क्षेत्र एवं ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के सीएससी संचालकाें की बैठक का आयाेजन एसडीएम सभागार में किया गया। जिसमें एसडीएम मनाेज चाैरसिया, बीएमओ डाॅ. शेखर श्रीवास्तव, तहसीलदार इसरार अहमद खान ने सीएससी संचालकाें की बैठक लेकर आयुष्मान कार्ड बनाने के संबंध में जानकारी ली।

एसडीएम चाैरसिया ने बताया कि जिले में 15 लाख आयुष्मान कार्ड बनाए जाना है, जिसमें अभी तक सिर्फ चाल लाख हितग्राहियाें के कार्ड बने हैं। सभी सीएससी संचालकाें काे गांवाें एवं नगरीय क्षेत्र में हितग्राहियाें के कार्ड जल्दी से जल्दी बनाना है। इसके लिए विशेष कैंप का आयाेजन करें, काेटवार, आशा कार्यकर्ता से घर-घर मुनादी करा दी जाएगी। सभी अपना सेंटर खाेलकर रखें और हितग्राहियाें के कार्ड बनाकर दें।

बीएमओ डाॅ. श्रीवास्तव ने बताया कि इसके लिए सीएससी संचालक एक हितग्राही का 30 रूपए प्रति कार्ड शुल्क ले सकेगा। कम सीएससी संचालकाें के आने के कारण एसडीएम ने दाेबारा बैठक 17 दिसंबर काे दाेपहर 12 बजे रखी है, बैठक ऑडीटाेरियम खुरई से हाेगी, जिसमें नगरीय, ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के सीएससी संचालक, पंचायत सचिव, पटवारी हिस्सा ले सकेंगे।

