दुर्घटना:सड़क से उतरकर बाइक खेत की फेंसिंग में फंसी, दाे घायल युवकाें काे पहुंचाया अस्पताल

खुरई2 घंटे पहले
गुरुवार सुबह 5.30 बजे लाखनखेड़ा तिराहे के पास बाइक सड़क से उतरकर खेत की फेंसिंग में जा फंसी। जिसमें बाइक सवार भी फेंसिंग में फंसकर घायल हाे गए। सामने से आ रही 108 एंबुलेंस के पायलट मनाेज राय की नजर पड़ी।

उन्हाेंने तत्काल एंबुलेंस राेकी और घायलाें काे देखा, उन्हें फेंसिंग से निकाला, करीब 20 मिनट में पायलट एवं डाॅक्टर ने दाेनाें घायलाें काे फेंसिंग से निकालकर एंबुलेंस में लाए। उनका प्राथमिक उपचार किया, उसके बाद उन्हें सिविल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया।

चाेट ज्यादा हाेने से उन्हें सागर जिला चिकित्सालय रेफर किया गया। एंबुलेंस पायलट मनाेज ने बताया कि एक केस पूरा करके लाैट रहे थे, तभी लाखनखेड़ा तिराहे के पास एक बाइक सड़क पर चलते-चलते अचानक नीचे तरफ चली गई, पहले लगा काेई किसान खेत में गया है। उसके बाद पास जाकर देखा ताे बाइक सवार घायल हाेकर फेंसिंग में फंसे थे।

उन्हें निकाला, बाद में जानकारी ली ताे पता लगा कि बाइक पर सवार जीजा-साले राहतगढ़ के पिपरिया से कुरवाई परसाेरिया जा रहे थे। अचानक बाइक फिसलने से हादसा हुआ। घायल रीतेश सिंह घाेषी 24 वर्ष बीना का रहने वाला है, उसका जीजा नवल सिंह घाेषी 25 वर्ष परसाेरिया का रहने वाला है। उसे छाेड़ने ही रीतेश जा रहा था। बाइक नवल चला रहा था।

