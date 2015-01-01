पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसडीएम की कार्रवाई:अनियमितताएं मिलने पर उचित मूल्य दुकान मड़ैयामाफी को निलंबित किया

खुरई3 घंटे पहले
  • कनिष्ठ आपूर्ति अधिकारी के प्रतिवेदन पर एसडीएम ने की कार्रवाई

मालथाैन के तहत सेवा सहकारी समिति सेमरालाेधी द्वारा संचालित शासकीय उचित मूल्य दुकान मड़ैयामाफी काे एसडीएम मनाेज चाैरसिया ने अनियमितताएं मिलने पर निलंबित कर दिया है।

सेवा सहकारी समिति दुगाहाकलां द्वारा संचालित शासकीय उचित मूल्य दुकान आसाैली में दुकान का अटैच कर दिया गया है, जाे मड़ैयामाफी जाकर उपभाेक्ताओं काे खाद्यान्न बांटेगी। निलंबित दुकान के विक्रेता काे तत्काल शेष स्टाॅक, पीओएस मशीन असाैली के विक्रेता काे साैंपने के आदेश दिए गए हैं।

कनिष्ठ आपूर्ति अधिकारी विनाेद रायकवार ने बताया कि शासकीय उचित मूल्य दुकान मड़ैयामाफी का औचक निरीक्षण किया गया। जिसमें विक्रेता ने जांच करने में परेशान किया, शासकीय कार्य करने से राेका, गुमराह किया, बगैर पीओएस मशीन के ऑफलाइन खाद्यान्न का वितरण किया गया।

दुकान संबंधी बाेर्ड नहीं पाए गए, स्टाॅक रजिस्ट्रर, वितरण पंजी सहित अन्य अभिलेख विक्रेता ने उपलब्ध नहीं कराए। अक्टूबर माह में केराेसिन का उठाव नहीं किया गया, उपभाेक्ताअाें वितरण नहीं हाे पाया।

खाद्यान्न सामग्री का सत्यापन करने पर गेहूं 27.22 क्विंटल कम, साबुत चना 82 किलाे कम, नमक 56 किलाे कम, शक्कर 2 किलाे कम, केराेसिन 59 ली. कम पाया गया। इसके अलावा भी अनियमितताएं पाई गईं। कनिष्ठ आपूर्ति अधिकारी के प्रतिवेदन पर कार्रवाई करते हुए एसडीएम ने दुकान काे निलंबित कर दिया।

