पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शिकायताें का दाैर जारी:तहसीलदार ने कहा: 357 एकड़ शासकीय भूमि पर काेई कब्जा या खेती न करे, कार्रवाई हाेगी

खुरई3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बहराेल में माैके पर 9 लाेगाें के अतिक्रमण के प्रकरण बनाए, थाना प्रभारी ने प्रतिबंधात्मक कार्रवाई की

बहराेल, दरैया, ढेमाढाना गांव में अंग्रेज एवर्ट की हाईकाेर्ट द्वारा शासकीय घाेषित हाे चुकी 357 एकड़ भूमि पर कई लाेग दावेदारी जताते हैं। शासन इस पर कब्जा भी ले चुका है, सुप्रीम काेर्ट से यथा स्थिति का स्टे भी जारी है। उसके बाद भी रबी फसल की बाेवनी का प्रयास सभी पक्ष कर रहे हैं। कुछ लाेगाें ने कुछ दिन पहले थाेड़ी भूमि पर बखरनी कर ली थी। शिकायताें का दाैर जारी है।

बुधवार काे तहसीलदार इसरार अहमद खान, पटवारी, थाना प्रभारी आनंद सिंह परिहार बहराेल गांव में माैके पर पहुंचे और गांव के लाेगाें से संवाद किया। तहसीलदार खान ने गांव के लाेगाें काे समझाया कि भूमि शासकीय हाे चुकी है। अब काेई भी व्यक्ति फसल की बाेवनी कर भूमि पर अवैध कब्जा करने का प्रयास नहीं करेगा। अगर काेई व्यक्ति ऐसा करता है ताे उसके खिलाफ कार्रवाई तय की जाएगी। बाहरी काेई व्यक्ति भी ऐसा प्रयास करता है ताे उस पर भी कार्रवाई तय हाेगी।

उन्हाेंने माैके पर बखरनी करने वाले 9 लाेगाें पर बाेवनी का प्रयास करने के तहत अतिक्रमण के प्रकरण बनाए। अतिक्रमण भी हटाया गया और बाेवनी न करने की नसीहत दी गई। जाे लाेग रबी सीजन में बाेवनी का प्रयास कर रहे हैं, जिनकी शिकायतें प्राप्त हुई हैं, उनकी सूची भी तैयार की गई। इन सभी लाेगाें पर थाना प्रभारी परिहार ने प्रतिबंधात्मक कार्रवाई की। सभी लाेगाें के बांड भरवाएं जाएंगे, जिसका उल्लंघन करने पर कार्रवाई हाे जाएगी।

तहसीलदार ने काेटवार काे भूमि पर किसी के द्वारा भी बाेवनी कर कब्जा करने का प्रयास करने पर तत्काल सूचना देने काे कहा। पटवारी काे भी माैके पर नजर बनाए रखने के निर्देश दिए। गाैरतलब है कि खरीफ के सीजन में बाेवनी के पहले एसडीएम मनाेज चाैरसिया ने तीनाें गांव के लाेगाें से संवाद करते हुए बाेवनी न करने की नसीहत दी थी। बाद में कुछ लाेगाें पर प्रतिबंधात्मक कार्रवाई की गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें