उपजेल में अभद्रता:विचाराधीन बंदी ने महिला जेलर काे दिया धक्का, गिरने से आई चाेट, बंदी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

खुरई4 घंटे पहले
  • आरोपी हत्या के प्रयास के मामले में है बंद

उपजेल में सुबह परेड के दाैरान महिला जेलर श्वेता मीणा पर जेल में बंद विचाराधीन बंदी ने अभद्रता करते हुए धक्का देकर हमला कर दिया। जिसमें जेलर गिर गईं और उन्हें चाेट आई हैं। जेलर ने इसकी सूचना उच्चाधिकारियों काे दी, एसडीएम काे भी बताया।

उसके बाद शहरी थाने में बंदी के खिलाफ शासकीय काम में बाधा डालने, अभद्र भाषा का प्रयाेग करने, हमला करने की धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज कराया गया है। जेलर श्वेता मीणा ने बताया कि उनकी जेल में धारा 363, 366, 307 के मामले में विचाराधीन बंदी राकेश पिता कमल यादव निवासी पंधव, थाना भानगढ़ बंद है।

सुबह साप्ताहिक परेड चल रही थी, जिसमें बैरक में जाकर बंदियाें का जेलर द्वारा हालचाल एवं शिकायत, समस्या के बारे में पूछा जाता है। उसी दाैरान बैरक नंबर दाे से लाैटते समय अचानक पीछे से बंदी ने हमला कर धक्का दे दिया। जिससे वह गिर गईं, उन्हें घुटनाें, हाथाें में चाेट आईं। तभी अन्य सिपाहियाें ने बंदी काे पकड़ लिया। जिससे काेई बड़ा हादसा हाेने से टल गया। इसकी सूचना उच्चाधिकारियों काे दी गई। उसके बाद मामला दर्ज कराया गया।

उन्होंने बताया कि यह बंदी बीना एवं ललितपुर थाने के दाे मामलाें में बंद है। जिसमें एक मामला अपहरण तथा दूसरा जान से मारने का प्रयास करने का है। दाेनाें मामलाें में हाईकाेर्ट से जमानत निरस्त हाे चुकी है। थाना प्रभारी अनूप सिंह ने बताया कि मामले में जेलर श्वेता मीना ने आवेदन दिया, उनकी रिपाेर्ट पर अाराेपी राकेश यादव पर मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

बंदी जेल में है, लेकिन उसकी औपचारिक गिरफ्तारी हाेगी और मामले में आगे जांच की जाएगी। एसडीएम मनाेज चाैरसिया का कहना है कि जेलर ने फाेन पर हमला हाेने की सूचना दी। उसके बाद उन्हें मामला दर्ज कराने काे कहा गया। मामले की जांच की जाएगी। अन्य जाे भी जेल संबंधी शिकायतें या बंदियाें के आवेदन हैं, उनकी पड़ताल की जाएगी।

