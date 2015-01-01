पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि उपज मंडी:आज उपज मंडी खुलेगी, फिर पांच दिन का अवकाश

खुरईएक घंटा पहले
  • मंगलवार काे करीब 5500 क्विंटल अनाज की आवक हुई, साेयाबीन उड़द के दाम स्थिर रहे

कृषि उपज मंडी में मंगलवार काे करीब 5500 क्विंटल अनाज की आवक हुई। जिससे अनाज की नीलामी दाे पारियाें में हुई और दाेपहर बाद नीलामी पूरी हाे गई। मंडी में ट्रैक्टर-ट्राॅलियाें से ज्यादा अनाज पिकअप, हाथ ठेलाें पर किसान लेकर आए, ट्राॅलियाें में भी कई किसानाें का अनाज था।

जिससे नीलामी बाेली में भी एक ट्रेक्टर-ट्राॅली पर भी ज्यादा समय लगा। अनाज के दाम स्थिर रहे । दामाें में काेई परिवर्तन नहीं दिखाई दिया। दाम प्लांटाें की डिमांड के अनुसार बढ़ते-घटते हैं, मंडी में पहले ही प्लांट से ज्यादा दाम चलना बताया जा रहा है। मंडी बुधवार काे भी खुलेगी। उसके बाद पांच दिन का अवकाश हाेगा। यह दीपावली अवकाश है।

इसके बाद मंडी अगले मंगलवार 17 नवंबर काे खुलेगी। मंडी सचिव अशाेक श्रीवास्तव का कहना है कि मंडी में अनाज की आवक ठीक रही, नीलामी बाेली समय पर पूरी हाे गई। अब पांच दिन का अवकाश हाेगा। जिसकी सूचना किसानाें काे दी जा रही है। अभी बुधवार काे भी अच्छी आवक हाेने की उम्मीद है। किसानाें काे परेशानी न हाे इसका ध्यान रखा जा रहा है। व्यापारियाें के पास उपलब्ध नगद राशि के अनुसार किसानाें काे अनाज बेचने पर नगद राशि दिलाई जा रही है। जिससे वह आसानी से खरीदी कर सकें।

ऐसे रहे मंडी में अनाज के दाम

गेहूं - 1469-2551 रु., चना- 4350-4961 रु.,मसूर- 5150-5225 रु., साेयाबीन- 3250-4260 रु.,उड़द- 4250-5775 रु., तेवड़ा-3650 रु., सरसाें-4350-5000 रु., बटरी- 3850-4711 रुपए प्रति क्विंटल के भाव से बिके।

