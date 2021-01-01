पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रशिक्षण:गांव में 5 फरवरी से हाेगा ड्राेन सर्वे, प्रशिक्षण दिया

खुरई4 घंटे पहले
  • ऑडिटोरियम में पटवारियाें, सचिवाें का प्रशिक्षण

मंगलवार काे ऑडीटाेरियम में दाे प्रशिक्षण आयाेजित किए गए। पहले प्रशिक्षण में नगरीय निकाय एवं पंचायत की निर्वाचक नामावली में पुनरीक्षण याने मतदाता सूची में 8 फरवरी से 15 फरवरी तक नाम जाेड़ने एवं काटने के संबंध में नगरीय निकाय, पंचायत के प्राधिकृत कर्मचारियाें काे महत्वपूर्ण दिशा निर्देश देकर प्रशिक्षित किया गया।

दूसरे प्रशिक्षण में पंचायत सचिव, पटवारियाें काे आबादी सर्वे का प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। जिसमें डिजीटल प्रारूप में ड्राेन द्वारा सर्वे किया जाना है। 5 फरवरी से लाखनखेड़ा गांव से इसकी शुरुआत हाेगी। इसमें गांव में प्रत्येक घर का ड्राेन से सर्वे करने के बाद स्वामित्व याेजना के तहत संपत्ति का मालिकाना हक प्रमाण पत्र दिया जाएगा। जिसका उपयाेग लाेग लाेन लेने सहित अन्य याेजनाओं में कर सकेंगे। इस दौरान एसडीएम मनाेज चाैरसिया, तहसीलदार इसरार अहमद खान माैजूद रहे।

