रास्ता ढूंढने की कवायद शुरू:श्रीमंत सेठ वार्ड की चिंराेजी काॅलाेनी में काेटवार की मेड़ से रास्ता निकलेगा

खुरईएक घंटा पहले
  • रेलवे ने बाउंड्रीवाॅल बंद की ताे 150 परिवार काॅलाेनी में कैद हाे जाएंगे

शुक्रवार काे श्रीमंत सेठ वार्ड की चिराेंजी काॅलाेनी में एसडीएम मनाेज चाैरसिया, नपा प्रभारी सीएमओ एवं नपा स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी एमसी सक्सेना, पटवारी, सब इंजीनियर का दल काॅलाेनी का रास्ता तलाशने काॅलाेनी में पहुंचे।

वहां नक्शे के आधार पर रास्ता ढूंढने की कवायद शुरू हुई। सामने से 8 फुट जगह रास्ते के लिए भूमि स्वामी ने छाेड़ी थी, लेकिन उस पर मकान बन गए हैं, वहीं बीच में नजी भूमि भी पड़ती है। जिससे रास्ता मुख्य सड़क से नहीं जुड़ सकता है। इसलिए दूसरा रास्ता ढूंढा गया, जिसमें काॅलाेनी के पिछले हिस्से से लगी काेटवार की भूमि के मेड़े से 20 फुट का रास्ता बन सकता है। यह रास्ता थाेड़ा लंबा जरूर हाेगा, लेकिन स्थाई हल हाेगा। रास्ते की समस्या काे भास्कर ने भी प्रमुखता से उठाया था।

गाैरतलब है कि काॅलाेनी में करीब 150 से ज्यादा मकान हैं, जिसमें अधिकतर बीएलसी श्रेणी की प्रधानमंत्री अावास याेजना के तहत लाेगाें ने बनाए हैं। यह खेतीहर भूमि पर बनी अवैधानिक काॅलाेनी है। जिसे विकसित हुए 15 साल से ज्यादा का समय बीत चुका है। लाेगाें ने काॅलाेनी में प्लाट ताे ले लिए, लेकिन निकलने का रास्ता नहीं देखा। रेलवे की बांउड्रीवाॅल के टूटे हिस्से से सभी रेलवे लाइन तक आते हैं, वहां से लाइन क्राॅस कर शहर के राेड पर पहुंचते हैं।

समस्या का हल निकालेंगे
काॅलाेनी में रास्ते के लिए जगह ढूंढने आए थे, नक्शा एवं माैके आधार पर काेटवार की जगह देखी गई है। जिसके मेड़ से रास्ता बन सकता है। इस पर विचार किया जाएगा, जिससे लाेगाें की समस्या हल हाे सके। -मनाेज चाैरसिया, एसडीएम

