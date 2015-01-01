पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अनदेखी:गुम भाई के नाम से राशि निकाली, पिता की दूसरे के खाते में डाली, शौचालय अधूरा

हेमन्त जैन | खुरई13 मिनट पहले
सिलगांव पंचायत के सिलारपुर गांव में चार साल से गुमइंसान आदिवासी व्यक्ति के नाम से शाैचालय की राशि निकालने एवं उसके पिता के नाम से शाैचालय के लिए राशि निकालकर दूसरे के नाम के खाता में जमा करने का मामला सामने आया है। उनके घर अधूरा शाैचालय बना हुआ है। इसकी शिकायत गुमइंसान व्यक्ति के भाई ने कलेक्टर, स्वच्छ भारत मिशन, सीएम सहित अन्य अधिकारियाें काे करते हुए जांच की मांग की है।

वहीं अधिकारियाें ने गांव की शाैचालय संबंधी जांच में समझाइश देने वालाें की सूची भेजी है, जिसमें गुमइंसान दशरथ आदिवासी का नाम है। ऐसे में फरियादी बालकिशन आदिवासी ने सभी संबंधिताें से भाई के बारे में जानकारी लेने की भी मांग की है।

मामले में भोपाल से जांच के आदेश दिए गए हैं। फरियादी बालकिशन आदिवासी ने बताया कि मेरा छोटा भाई दशरथ आदिवासी मजदूरी करता था, वह अचानक 15 फरवरी 2016 को घर से कहीं चला गया, जो अब तक नहीं लौटा है। उसकी गुम इंसान रिपोर्ट भी 19 फरवरी 2016 काे खुरई थाने में दर्ज कराई थी, उसकी तलाश अभी भी कर रहे हैं।

हमारे घर पर आधे अधूरे बने शौचालय के संबंध में राज्य स्वच्छ भारत मिशन ग्रामीण पोर्टल में शौचालय की जानकारी ली, तो पता चला कि मेरे पिताजी खुमान आदिवासी के नाम से आधा अधूरा शौचालय ही बना है तथा शौचालय की राशि 12000 किसी कविता अहिरवार के खाता क्रमांक 34838738341 स्टेट बैंक ऑफ इंडिया खुरई के खाते में जमा हुई है। यह जांच का विषय है। लेकिन भाई दशरथ के गुमने के बावजूद उसके नाम से भी वर्ष 2018 में शौचालय बनाना बताया है, उसकी राशि 12 हजार पंचायत के खाते में जमा की गई है। कोई शौचालय भी नहीं बना है।

बालकिशन ने मांग की है कि भाई चार से लापता है, ग्राम पंचायत सिलगांव के सरपंच, सचिव, रोजगार सहायक सहित जनपद पंचायत के अधिकारी, सब इंजीनियर के द्वारा भाई दशरथ का शौचालय बना दिखाया गया है। ऐसे में इन लाेगाें काे मेरे गुमशुदा भाई दशरथ की जानकारी हाेगी। उनसे पुलिस काे पूछताछ करना चाहिए जिससे काेई सुराग मिल सके।

जांच के आदेश दिए
संयुक्त आयुक्त राज्य स्वच्छ भारत मिशन ग्रामीण मध्यप्रदेश भोपाल अरुण कुमार श्रीवास्तव ने बालकिशन आदिवासी द्वारा पिता के नाम से आधा अधूरा शौचालय बना होने लेकिन शौचालय की राशि कविता अहिरवार के खाते में जमा किए जाने की शिकायत पर संज्ञान लेते हुए जिला पंचायत सीईओ सागर को मामले में जांच के आदेश दिए हैं।

गांव के मामले की जांच सही नहीं हुई है

गाैरतलब है कि सिलगांव पंचायत के तहत आने वाले सिलारपुर गांव के लोगों ने स्वच्छ भारत मिशन योजना के तहत अधूरे शौचालय निर्माण कराने एवं खातों से पूरी राशि आहरण करवा लेने की शिकायत एसडीएम सहित अन्य वरिष्ठ अधिकारियाें से की थी। लेकिन सही जांच नहीं हुई।

पंचनामा बनाकर खानापूर्ति कर दी गई। गांव के मुरारी आदिवासी, रमेश आदिवासी, रणधीर आदिवासी, बालकिशन आदिवासी, भगवान सिंह अहिरवार, हजारी, किशोरी आदिवासी, घसीटे, लीलाबाई बंजारा पुना, रतन आदिवासी का कहना था कि ठेकेदार ने आधार कार्ड से भुगतान वाले सिस्टम से सभी से खातों से 12-12 हजार रूपए निकलवा लिए।

उसके बाद भी शौचालय का काम पूरा नहीं कराया, अभी भी शौचालय का निर्माण अधूरा है। गांव में कुल 81 शौचालय बने थे जिनमें से 30 शौचालय ही चालू है, 40 शौचालयों का निर्माण अधूरा है। कहीं पर गड्ढा नहीं बना है तो कहीं शौचालय की सीट नहीं रखी गई है। काम भी घटिया किया गया है। इस मामले की उच्च स्तर पर जांच हाेनी चाहिए।

