कार्यक्रम:बुंदेली लोक विधाओं पर आधारित पुस्तक ‘संजीवनी’ का हुआ विमोचन

लवकुशनगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पुस्तक के माध्यम से शास्त्र और लोक को जोड़ने का किया गया काम : प्रो. परमार

बुंदेली लोक विधाओं पर लिखी गई पुस्तक बुंदेली लोक संगीत संजीवनी का आज विमोचन किया गया। कार्यक्रम का आयोजन लवकुशनगर के ज्ञान भारती स्कूल में रखा गया। इस दौरान साहित्यकारों का सम्मान भी किया गया।

इस मौके पर पर मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में पधारे महाराजा कॉलेज के प्रोफेसर बहादुर सिंह परमार ने कहा कि पुस्तक के माध्यम से शास्त्र और लोक को जोड़ने का काम किया गया है। इस पुस्तक में बुंदेलखंड की सभी लोक विधाओं को लिपिबद्ध किया गया जो लोक शैली जीवन का अद्भुत संग्रह होगा और यह पुस्तक लोक संगीत कलाकारों के लिए रामबाण सिद्ध होगी।

वहीं विशिष्ट अतिथि के रूप में आए आकाशवाणी धारावाहिक लेखक संतोष कुमार पटैरिया ने कहा कि समस्त लोग विधाओं को एक जगह प्राप्त करने का संगीत की मात्र एक पुस्तक होगी संजीवनी इसमें लुप्त होती लोक संगीत का संयोजन किया गया है।

इस अवसर पर पधारे लोक संगीत गायिका उर्मिला पांडे, मुन्ना लाल शुक्ला, शिवरतन यादव, डॉ. सुरेश आचार्य जैसे अन्य विद्वानों ने अपने-अपने विचार व्यक्त किए। इस अवसर पर बुंदेली लोक संगीत संजीवनी पुस्तक के लेखक रामेश्वर दयाल चौरसिया और पूनम चौरसिया का स्वागत किया गया।

वही कार्यक्रम में पधारे अतिथियों का स्वागत धर्मेंद्र चौरसिया एवं उनके परिवारजनों द्वारा किया गया पुस्तक विमोचन अवसर पर जय नारायण चौरसिया उपमा त्रिपाठी, प्रेम नारायण मिश्र अबोध सोनी चिरैया प्रजापति राजेश तिवारी, रमेश चौरसिया लल्ला महेंद्र सिंह मानिक चौरसिया के साथ-साथ नगर के संगीतकार साहित्यकार मातादीन विश्वकर्मा, आरएस द्विवेदी, विष्णु प्रसाद दीक्षित डॉक्टर शिवपूजन अवस्थी जिला प्रचारक राजीव भाई एडवोकेट राजेश विश्वकर्मा नीरज शुक्ला सचिंद्र महतो सहित अन्य नागरिक उपस्थित रहे। कार्यक्रम का शुभारंभ लोक गायन की सुप्रसिद्ध गायिका उर्मिला पांडे द्वारा सरस्वती वंदना के साथ प्रारंभ किया गया। इनके साथ सब तबला संगति जयराम त्रिवेदी द्वारा की गई।

