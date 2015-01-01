पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:लंबित प्रकरणों का जल्द निपटारा करें: कलेक्टर

लवकुशनगरएक घंटा पहले
कलेक्टर शीलेंद्र सिंह ने लवकुशनगर तहसील कार्यालय पहुंच कर मुख्यमंत्री कृषक कल्याण योजना की बैठक ली। बैठक में योजना की प्रगति की जानकारी ली और समीक्षा की। उन्होंने अधिकारियों एवं कर्मचारियों को इस योजना के सही क्रियांवयन के लिए आवश्यक निर्देश दिए।

कलेक्टर शीलेंद्र सिंह ने अनुविभाग क्षेत्र के लवकुशनगर, चंदला, गौरिहार तहसील के अंतर्गत नामांतरण, बटवारा, सीमांकन और अन्य मामलों के लंबित प्रकरणों की जानकारी ली। साथ ही इन प्रकरणों को जल्द निपटाने के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर सिंह ने एसडीएम अविनाश रावत को निर्देश दिए कि अनुभाग क्षेत्र में सीमांकन का शत प्रतिशत निराकरण होना चाहिए। इसके लिए नामांरण बटावारा में 90 फीसदी की प्रगति होनी चाहिए।

वृद्धाश्रम के बुजुर्गों को बांटे गर्म कपड़े

समीक्षा बैठक के बाद कलेक्टर मंडी रोड स्थित वृद्धाश्रम पहुंचे। यहां उन्होंने व्यवस्थाओं का जायजा लिया, बुजुर्गों के हालचाल जाने। साथ ही उन्हें ठंड से बचाव के लिए गर्म कपड़े स्वटेर एवं अन्य सामग्री वितरित की। वृद्धाश्रम के व्यवस्थापक रविंद्र जड़िया ने बुजुर्गों को मिलने वाली सुविधाओं की कलेक्टर को जानकारी दी। इस मौके एसडीएम अविनाश रावत, तहसीलदार अशोक अवस्थी, , तहसीलदार तहसीलदार शैवाल सिंह, चंदला तहसीलदार पीयूष दीक्षित, नायब तहसीलदार नारायण कोरी, लवकुशनगर सीएमओ शीतल भलावी सहित अनेक लोग मौजूद रहे।

