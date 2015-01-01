पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पूजन-अर्चना:महिलाओं ने पूजन-अर्चना कर भाई की दीर्घायु की मांगी दुआ

लवकुशनगर5 घंटे पहले
यम द्वितीया पर्व और भाई दोज का पर्व महिलाओं ने हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाया। सुबह से व्रत रखकर गाय के गोबर से लिपाई कर चौक पूरकर पूजन अर्चन किया और अपने भाई के दीर्घायु की कामना की। इसके बाद अपने भाई के माथे पर तिलक लगाकर और मिठाई खिलाकर उसकी लंबी उम्र के लिए ईश्वर से कामना की।

युवतियों ने भी पूजन अर्चन कर अपने भाई के माथे पर तिलक किया, मिष्ठान खिलाया। पौराणिक कथा के अनुसार, सूर्य भगवान की पत्नी का नाम छाया था। उनकी कोख से यमराज और यमुना का जन्म हुआ था। यमुना अपने भाई यमराज से बड़ा स्नेह करती थी।

वह उससे बराबर निवेदन करती कि इष्ट मित्रों सहित उसके घर आकर भोजन करो। अपने कार्य में व्यस्त यमराज बात को टालते रहे। फिर कार्तिक शुक्ला का दिन आया। यमुना ने उस दिन फिर यमराज को भोजन के लिए निमंत्रण देकर उसे अपने घर आने के लिए वचनबद्ध कर लिया।

यमराज ने सोचा, ’मैं तो प्राणों को हरने वाला हूं, मुझे कोई भी अपने घर नहीं बुलाना चाहता। बहन जिस सद्भावना से मुझे बुला रही है, उसका पालन करना मेरा धर्म है। यमुना ने स्नान कर पूजन करके व्यंजन परोसकर भोजन कराया। यमराज ने प्रसन्न होकर बहन से वर मांगने को कहा।

यमुना ने भाई से कहा कि आप प्रतिवर्ष इस दिन मेरे यहां भोजन करने आएं। बहन ने भाई से कहा कि आज के दिन जो बहन अपने भाई को तिलक करे, उसके भाई को आपका कोई भय न हो। उसका भाई दीर्घायु हो।

