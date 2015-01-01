पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एक क्विंटल गांजा जब्त:कुसमा के व्यापारी का अवैध गांजा शहडोल में जब्त, महाराज पुलिस के साथ आरोपी को पकड़ा

महाराजपुरएक घंटा पहले
महाराजपुर थाना क्षेत्र के कुसमा गांव में शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 10 बजे भारी पुलिस बल देख हड़कंप मच गया। स्थानीय पुलिस बल के सहयोग से शहडोल पुलिस कुसमा गांव के पप्पू दीक्षित पिता राजाभैया दीक्षित को गिरफ्तार कर अपने साथ ले गई। पुलिस ने पप्पू दीक्षित के कब्जे से 4 मोटर साइकिल भी जब्त की हैं।

जानकारी के अनुसार कुसमा गांव के पप्पू दीक्षित की बोलेरो को शहडोल पुलिस ने गुरुवार की शाम पकड़ा था। इस बोलेरो की चेसिस के नीचे बने चेंबर में करीब एक क्विंटल गांजा रखा हुआ पुलिस ने जब्त किया।

शहडोल पुलिस ने बोलेरो और गांजा को जब्त किया तथा वाहन के ड्राइवर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। गुरुवार रात को जानकारी लगने पर पप्पू दीक्षित ने अपने अन्य चार पहिया वाहनों को घर से हटवा दिया।

शुक्रवार सुबह करीब 10 बजे शहडोल पुलिस महाराजपुर आई और महाराजपुर पुलिस के सहयोग से पप्पू दीक्षित का घर चारों तरफ से घेर लिया। पुलिस ने पप्पू को गिरफ्तार कर लिया और अपने साथ ले गई।

पप्पू के घर में रखी 4 बाइक भी पुलिस अपने साथ ले गई। पप्पू दीक्षित की गिरफ्तारी के बाद पूरे दिन कुसमा में अफरातफरी का माहौल रहा। वहीं कुसमा और महाराजपुर में नाना प्रकार की चर्चाओं का बाजार गर्म रहा। शहडोल पुलिस द्वारा पकड़ा गया गांजा उड़ीसा प्रांत से खरीद कर कुसमा लाया जा रहा था। उड़ीसा से शहडोल तक तो गांजा लेकर बोलेरो आ गई लेकिन शहडोल में पुलिस को शंका हुई और तलाशी लेने पर चेसिस के नीचे गांजा मिला। जिस पर पुलिस ने बोलेरो और उसके ड्राइवर को गिरफ्तार कर गांजे को जब्त कर लिया।

गाड़ी की चेसिस के नीचे बना है चेंबर

पप्पू दीक्षित अपने वाहनों के चेसिस के नीचे चेंबर बनाए है, इस चेंबर में करीब एक क्विंटल गांजा आ जाता है।

प्लास्टिक के कई परतों के पैकेट में पैकिंग होने के कारण इसकी खुशबू भी नहीं आती। साथ ही चेसिस के नीचे होने के कारण किसी को पता भी नहीं चलता।

शहडोल में दर्ज हुआ केस

महाराजपुर थाने के एएसआई श्रीकांत कौशिक ने बताया कि शहडोल पुलिस पप्पू दीक्षित को अपने साथ ले गई है। शहडोल में ही गांजा पकड़ा गया है। वहीं पर केस दर्ज हुआ है।

