जुआ फड़ सक्रिय:दीवाली पास आते ही नौगांव क्षेत्र में शुरू हो गए जुआ के फड़, पुलिस पर संरक्षण का लगा आरोप

नौगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • लोगों ने लगया आरोप- छोटे जुआ फड़ पर कार्रवाई कर अपनी पीठ थपथपा रही पुलिस

दीपावली का पर्व पास आते ही क्षेत्र में जगह-जगह जुआ के फड़ शुरू हो गए हैं। क्षेत्र में जुआ फड़ संचालित होने पर पुलिस एवं जनप्रतिनिधियों पर संरक्षण देने के आरोप लग रहे हैं। इन बड़े जुआ फड़ पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हो रही, बल्कि पुलिस छोटे-छोटे जुआरियाें व सटोरियों को पकड़ कर वाहवाही लूट रही है। नौगांव नगर सहित थाना क्षेत्र में जुआ माफिया के द्वारा करीब 22-23 स्थानों पर फड़ चल रहे हैं। जहां लाखों के दाव लगाए जा रहे हैं।

क्षेत्र में रोजाना करीब 70 से 80 लाख रुपए का जुआ खेला जा रहा है। इन जुआ के फड़ की जानकारी पुलिस को है, लेकिन कार्रवाई नहीं की जा रही है। थाने के कुछ आरक्षकों पर जुआ माफिया को जुआ न पकड़ने की गारंटी लेकर सुविधा शुल्क वसूलने के आरोप लग रहे हैं।

जिसके बदले में जुआ माफिया को सुरक्षा प्रदान की जाती है। जिस कारण क्षेत्र में चल रहे जुआ के फड़ पर रोजाना छतरपुर, महोबा, झांसी सहित अनेक स्थानों के जुआरी आकर हार-जीत का दांव लगा रहे हैं। पुलिस भी उन्हीं जुआ के फड़ाें पर कार्रवाई कर रही है, जहां से उसे सुविधा शुल्क नहीं मिल रहा है।

कैसे कार्य करता है जुए का नेटवर्क

जुआ माफिया द्वारा इस काम में एक दर्जन से अधिक बेरोजगार युवाओं की 500 रुपए रोज पर सेवाएं ली जाती हैं। सर्वप्रथम नौगांव क्षेत्र के अलग-अलग स्थानों से जुआ माफिया द्वारा खिलाड़ियों को मोटर साइकिल पर बैठाकर जुआ संचालित होने वाले स्थान तक पहुंचाया जाता है। फिर यही बेरोजगार युवकाें काे उन रास्तों पर साधारण तौर पर बैठा दिया जाता है कि अगर इस क्षेत्र से कोई भी संदिग्ध वाहन आता दिखाई दे। तो वह तुरंत फोन पर सूचना दें, जिससे खिलाड़ियों को पुलिस से पूर्ण सुरक्षा प्रदान की जाती है।

झूठी वाहवाही लूटने पकड़ रहे छोटे जुआ

पुलिस द्वारा क्षेत्र में चल रहे लाखों के जुआ के फड़ को दबाने के उद्देश्य से और अपने अधिकारियों से झूठी शाबासी प्राप्त करने के उद्देश्य से छोटे जुआ पकड़ कर मामले दर्ज किए जा रहे हैं। पिछले दिनों पुलिस ने नगर से लगे हुए अलग-अलग स्थानों पर जुआ के फड़ाें पर कार्रवाई करते हुए कुछ लोगों को गिरफ्तार करते हुए कुछ हजार रुपए के जुआ पकड़ने की कार्रवाई की थी। लेकिन शहर के बीचों-बीच चल रहे जुआ के फड़ पर पुलिस कोई कार्रवाई नहीं कर रही है।

एसडीओपी बोले- आरोप गलत हैं

इस संबंध में एसडीओपी नौगांव कमल कुमार जैन का कहना है कि जुआ माफिया को पुलिस संरक्षण के आरोप गलत हैं। जल्द ही मुखबिर लगाकर जुआ के फड़ पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

जुआरियों को मौके पर मिलती है फाइनेंस सुविधा

जुआ स्थल पर जुआरियों के लिए शराब, सिगरेट, पानी और खाने का सामान भी उपलब्ध रहता है। अगर कोई खिलाड़ी जुआ में हार रहा है और उसे तुरंत फायनेंस चाहिए तो 10 हजार रुपए पर एक हजार रुपए काटकर 9 हजार रुपए एक दिन के लिए फायनेंस होता है। अब वह जितने दिन बाद पैसे देगा उसे 10 हजार पर एक हजार रुपए प्रतिदिन ब्याज देना होगा। इसके लिए जुआ जीतने वाले जुआरी को अलग से धन राशि संचालकों को देनी होती है।

प्रतिदिन इन जुआ के फड़ों पर 10 से 15 जुआरी एकत्रित होते हैं और देर शाम तक लाखों रुपए का जुआ होता है। अंधेरा होते ही वही युवक जो पहले खिलाड़ियों को छोड़ने जाते हैं फिर सुरक्षा में सड़काें पर बैठते हैं यही लोग जुआ खेलने वाले को नौगांव सीमा में छोड़ने आते हैं। आजकल नगर में यह नजारा आम रूप से देखा जा सकता है।

यहां होता है संचालित

नौगांव नगर के वीरेंद्र कॉलोनी क्षेत्र, हल्लू कॉलोनी, परम कॉलोनी, अच्छे लाल कॉलोनी, गायत्री कॉलोनी सहित थाना क्षेत्र के पुतरया, दौरिया, बिलहरी, नैगुवां, मऊसहनियां, धर्मपुरा, लुगासी, दौनी, गर्रौली मेंं जुआ के फड़ संचालित हो रहे हैं। इन फड़ाें पर रोजाना लाखों का जुआ खेला जा रहा है। जुआ के फड़ खेतों की मेड़ों पर, बगिया बगीचों सहित बंद कमरे में संचालित होते हैं।

