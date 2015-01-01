पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:बाइक-ट्रैक्टर में भिड़ंत, पति की मौत, पत्नी व बेटा घायल

नौगांव13 मिनट पहले
  • शादी समारोह में शामिल होने जा रहा था परिवार

नगर से निकले निर्माणाधीन फोरलेन सड़क पर गुरुवार की देर रात एक शादी समारोह में शामिल होने जा रहे बाइक सवार दंपत्ति की बाइक और ट्रैक्टर में भिड़ंत हो गई। इस भिड़ंत में पति की मौत हो गई, जबकि पत्नी और बच्चा घायल हो गए। पुलिस ने मर्ग कायम कर आरोपी ट्रैक्टर चालक की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

नौगांव थाना क्षेत्र के माधेपुर गांव का उदयभान कुशवाहा अपनी पत्नी सुनीता कुशवाहा और ढाई साल के बेटे नितिन कुशवाहा को बाइक पर बैठाकर हरपालपुर के पास सौरा गांव में एक शादी समारोह में शामिल होने जा रहा था। नौगांव के आगे झांसी रोड पर निर्माणाधीन फोरलेन पर क्रेशर के पास एक अज्ञात ट्रैक्टर और बाइक में भिड़ंत हो गई।

भिड़ंत इतनी खतरनाक थी कि बाइक चला रहे 25 वर्षीय उदयभान कुशवाहा की मौके पर मौत हो गई। जबकि उसकी पत्नी सुनीता 23 वर्ष और ढाई साल का बेटा नितिन गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। घटना के बाद ट्रैक्टर चालक ने रुकने के बजाय ट्रैक्टर को आगे बढ़ाया और मौके से भाग निकला।

सूचना मिलते पर थाना प्रभारी संजय बेदिया पुलिस बल के साथ घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे। पुलिस ने घायलों को प्राथमिक उपचार के लिए सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र भेजा, शव का पंचनामा बनाकर उसे पीएम के लिए भेजते हुए मर्ग कायम कर अज्ञात ट्रैक्टर चालक एवं वाहन की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

आरोपी ट्रैक्टर चालक की तलाश में जुटी पुलिस
शुक्रवार सुबह शव का पीएम करने के बाद परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया। पुलिस आरोपी ट्रैक्टर चालक की तलाश में जुटी है। थाना प्रभारी ने उसे जल्द पकड़ लेने की बात कही है।

