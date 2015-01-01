पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

संदिग्ध मामला:घर से अस्पताल में इलाज कराने का कहकर निकली महिला का शव पेड़ पर लटका मिला

नौगांवएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नौगांव। घटना स्थल पर जांच पड़ताल करती पुलिस व एफएसएल टीम।
  • शव के पास मिली पर्ची में लिखे मोबाइल नंबर से हुई शिनाख्त, एफएसएल की टीम ने जांच पड़ताल की

नगर के पुलिस थाने के सामने स्थित पाॅलिटेक्निक कॉलेज के बगल में स्थित खेत में बने कुएं के पास लगे एक पेड़ से महिला का शव लटका मिलने से क्षेत्र में सनसनी फैल गई। देखते ही देखते लोगों की भीड़ जमा हो गई।

सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस को मामला संदिग्ध लगने पर जांच में सहयोग के लिए पुलिस ने एफएसएल टीम को भी मौके पर बुलाकर जरूरी साक्ष्य जुटाए। महिला की शिनाख्त के बाद पुलिस ने शव का पंचनामा बनाकर पीएम के लिए भेजते हुए मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

शुक्रवार की दोपहर के समय पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज के बगल में स्थित खेत में लगे पेड़ से महिला का शव टंगा मिलने की सूचना पर लोगों का हुजूम उमड़ पड़ा। जानकारी लगी तो मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव के आसपास जांच पड़ताल की, लेकिन उसे हत्या या आत्महत्या करने जैसे कोई साक्ष्य नहीं मिले, साथ ही शव की शिनाख्त नहीं हो सकी।

इस पर पुलिस ने शव मिलने वाले स्थान के आसपास जाने पर रोक लगा दी, साथ ही जांच में सहयोग के लिए एफएसएल टीम को भी घटना स्थल पर बुला लिया। घटना स्थल पर पहुंची एफएसएल की टीम ने शव की जांच पड़ताल करते हुए जरूरी साक्ष्य जुटाए।

इस दौरान घटना स्थल पर मिली पर्ची में लिखे मोबाइल नंबर को जब पुलिस ने साइबर सेल की मदद से ट्रेस किया तो पिता दीनदयाल अनुरागी के रूप में पहचान हुई। साथ ही पुलिस को शव के पास से 150 रुपए और महिला की चप्पलें मिली हैं।

पिता दीनदयाल के पहुंचने के बाद मृतिका के शव की पहचान रानी अनुरागी पिता दीनदयाल आनुरागी उम्र 32 वर्ष निवासी हल्लू कॉलोनी के रूप में की गई। शव के शिनाख्त के बाद पुलिस ने पंचनामा बनाकर शव को पीएम के लिए भेज दिया। वहीं मामला दर्ज कर वारदात के कारणों का पता लगाने में पुलिस जुट गई है।

जानकारी के मुताबिक नगर के हल्लू कॉलोनी निवासी दीनदयाल अनुरागी ने बताया कि उनकी 32 वर्षीय बेटी रानी अनुरागी शुक्रवार की सुबह करीब 9 बजे घर से अस्पताल इलाज कराने के लिए निकली थी।

लेकिन दोपहर तक जब वापस नहीं लौटी तो परिजनों ने खोजबीन शुरू कर दी। बाद में पुलिस की सूचना पर कोई महिला पॉलिटेक्निक कॉलेज के पास पेड़ से टंगी मिली है। पिता दीनदयाल अनुरागी ने पुलिस को बताया कि उन्होंने अभी चार माह पहले ही अपनी बेटी रानी अनुरागी की दूसरी शादी रानीपुरा जिला झांसी उत्तर प्रदेश निवासी अन्नू अनुरागी के साथ की थी।

इसके बाद दामाद अन्नू अनुरागी उनकी बेटी रानी को बीमार बताकर गुरुवार की शाम के समय रिश्तेदारी में छोड़ गए थे। इसके बाद रानी अपने माता पिता के घर आ गई और शुक्रवार की सुबह 09 बजे घर से अस्पताल में अपना इलाज कराने का कहकर निकली थी लेकिन वापस नहीं लौटी।

10 वर्ष पहले हुई थी पहली शादी

मृतिका रानी के पिता ने दीनदयाल अनुरागी ने बताया कि रानी की शादी दस साल पहले उत्तर प्रदेश के सुंगरा गांव में मूल चन्द्र अनुरागी के साथ हुई थी, मूलचंद्र से रानी को दो बेटे हुए, लेकिन पारिवारिक कारणों के चलते दोनों का तलाक हो गया। इसके बाद अभी 04 माह पहले रानी की दूसरी शादी रानीपुरा निवासी अन्नू अनुरागी के साथ हुई।

शादी के बाद से ही बेटी दहेज के लिए प्रताड़ित करने की बातकर रही थी। इसके चलते दोनों के बीच आए दिन झगड़े होते रहते थे। गुरुवार शाम के समय भी दामाद अन्नू अनुरागी बेटी रानी को बीमारी की बात कहकर छोड़कर चला गया था। इस मामले में एसडीओपी कमल कुमार जैन का कहना है कि मामला संदिग्ध है। जरूरी साक्ष्य जुटाकर मामले की जांच की जा रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें