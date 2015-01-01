पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दुर्लभ संयोग:शनि के मकर राशि में रहने से मंगलकारी होगी शनि अमावस्या

नौगांव3 घंटे पहले
कई वर्षों के बाद दुर्लभ संयोग बनने के कारण दीपावली शनि अमावस्या के दिन यानि आज शनिवार को मनाई जा रही है। मऊसहानियां के शनि धाम में भी कोरोना के चलते प्रशासन के द्वारा जारी की गई गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए शनि अमावस्या मनाई जाएगी।

मंदिर की प्रबंध समिति ने मंदिर परिसर में यज्ञ, भंडारा, महाआरती आदि कार्यक्रम न कराने का निर्णय लिया है। प्रबंध समिति के निर्णय अनुसार श्रद्धालुओं को सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ मास्क लगाकर सिर्फ शनि धाम के दर्शन करने को मिलेगा। मंदिर समिति के द्वारा दर्शन करने के लिये मंदिर में कई इंतजाम ऐसे किए हैं, जिससे किसी भी प्रकार का कोई संक्रमण फैले और न ही भगवान के भक्तों को कोई असुविधा हो।

आज कई सालाें के बाद बाद दीपावली का पर्व शनिवार को मनाया जा रहा है। कई वर्षों बाद ऐसा दुर्लभ संयोग आया है, जिसमें दीपावली और शनि अमावस्या एक साथ पड़ रही है। यह एक बहुत ही दुर्लभ योग माना जा रहा है।

शनिवार और शनि का स्वयं की राशि मकर में होना सभी के लिए मंगलकारी रहेगा और आज दीपावली के दिन तीन बड़े ग्रहों का दुर्लभ योग 799 साल बाद बन रहा है। इससे पहले 1521 में गुरू, शुक्र और शनि का यह योग बना था और 9 नवंबर को दीपावली मनायी गयी थी।

इस बार दीपावली पर एक ओर खास साल है 17 साल पहले साल 2003 में सर्वसिद्धि योग में दीपावली मनायी गयी थी। कार्तिक अमावस्या के दिन माता लक्ष्मी पृथ्वी पर आती है और मान्यता के अनुसार अमावस्या की रात्रि में ही वह धरती पर विचरण भी करती हैं। इसलिए लोग दीपावली के दिन माता लक्ष्मी की पूजा अर्चना करते हैं और घर घर दीप जलाते हैं।

लंका विजय के बाद लौटने पर दिए जलाकर किया था राम का स्वागत

मान्यता है कि कार्तिक माह की 15 वीं को राजा रामचंद्र रावण वध कर 14 साल का वनवास काटकर अयोध्या लौटे थे। इसलिए लोगों ने घर घर दिए जलाकर उनका स्वागत किया था। आज शनि अमावस्या के दिन शनिधाम मऊसहानियां में शनि भगवान के दर्शन होंगे। शनि अमावस्या को होने वाले कार्यक्रम कोरोना के कारण नहीं होगे।

