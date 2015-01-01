पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:ओवरटेक करते समय कार से बाइक टकराई, हादसे में तीन युवकों की मौत

छतरपुरएक घंटा पहले
नौगांव थाना क्षेत्र में मऊसहानियां गांव के पास बुधवार की दोपहर एक कार और तीन बाइक में जोरदार भिड़ंत हो गई। शीलप नदी के पास हुई इस घटना में तीन में से दो बाइक सवार युवकों की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं तीसरा युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया। घटना के बाद वाहन चालक मौके से फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने कार को जब्त कर वाहन चालक की तलाश शुरू कर दी है।

जानकारी के अनुसार नौगांव क्षेत्र के नैगुवां गांव से बुधवार की दोपहर तीन युवक बाइक नंबर एमपी16एमआर 5492 पर सवार होकर गांव से छतरपुर की ओर जा रहे थे। इस दौरान रीवा-ग्वालियर नेशनल हाइवे स्थित नौरा पहाड़ी और मऊसहानियां के बीच पहुंचे ही थे कि एक वाहन को ओवरटेक करते समय बाइक सामने से आ रही सूमो कार नंबर एमपी09बीसी 8225 से टकरा गई। वाहन की चपेट में आने से नैगुवां के संजू पिता मुन्ना बरार उम्र 18 वर्ष, राधाचरण पिता कन्नू बरार उम्र 24 की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि उत्तर प्रदेश में राठ थाना क्षेत्र स्थित कैंथा गांव का गोविंद पिता अशोक बरार गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया।

इस घायल को मौके पर मौजूद लोगों ने तुरंत इलाज के लिए नौगांव सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पहुंचाया। यहां के ड्यूटी डॉक्टर ने युवक को प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद मेडिकल कॉलेज झांसी रैफर कर दिया। पर युवक की हालत अधिक गंभीर होने के कारण झांसी के पहले मऊरानीपुर के पास उसकी भी मौत हो गई। उत्तर प्रदेश का गोविंद अपने मामा के यहां नैगुवां आया था। इस घटना के बाद से नैगुवां में मातम छाया हुआ है। थाना नौगांव पुलिस ने बाइक और सूमो कार को जब्त कर मामले को जांच में लिया है।

आज होंगे तीनों मृतकों के पोस्टमार्टम

बुधवार की दोपहर करीब पोने 4 बजे तीन बाइक सवार युवकों का एक्सीडेंट होने से दो की मौके पर मौत हो गई। घटना की जानकारी लगते ही 15 मिनट में नौगांव पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने पहले घायल हो नौगांव अस्पताल पहुंचाया, इसके बाद पंचनामा तैयार कर दोनों मृतकों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया।

इस कार्रवाई में डेढ़ घंटा लगने से शव के साढ़े 5 बज गए। इस कारण घटना स्थल पर मृत पाए गए दोनों युवकों के पीएम नहीं हो सके। वहीं झांसी मेडिकल कॉलेज ले जाने के दौरान तीसरे युवक की शाम के समय मौत हो गई। जिसके शव को वापस नौगांव लाया गया। गुरुवार की सुबह मृतकों के पीएम करवाते हुए शव परिजनों को दिए जाएंगे।

तीनों युवक नहीं पहने थे हेलमेट

पुलिस ने बताया कि नैगुवां का 18 वर्षीय संजू बरार, 24 वर्षीय राधाचरण बरार और उप्र में राठ थाना क्षेत्र के कैंथा गांव का गोविंद बरार बाइक चलाने के दौरान हेलमेट नहीं लगाए गए थे। यदि तीन में से एक भी युवक हेलमेट लगाए होता तो हो सकता है कि किसी की जान बच जाती। पुलिस ने बताया कि तीनों युवक के सिर और चेहरे में गंभीर चोट आने से दो की मौके पर और एक की मेडिकल कॉलेज ले जाने के दौरान रास्ते में मौत हुई है।

ओवरटेक करते समय हुआ हादसा

रोड पर किसी वाहन को ओवरटेक करते समय हादसा हुआ है, जिसमें तीनों युवकों की दर्दनाक मौत हो गई है। टाटा सूमो वाहन को जब्त कर ड्राइवर और वाहन मालिक की तलाश कर ली गई है। फिल हाल एक्सीडेंट से तीन युवकों की मौत का मामला दर्ज कर लिया है।

- केके खनेजा, नौगांव थाना प्रभारी

