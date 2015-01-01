पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • 10 Lakhs Were Sanctioned To BMC For The Annual Festival, Spent 25 Lakhs But Excuses For Stabilizer Of Rs 7 Lakhs

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

व्यवस्था के निर्देेश:बीएमसी को वार्षिकोत्सव के लिए स्वीकृत थे 10 लाख, खर्च किए 25 लाख लेकिन 7 लाख रुपए के स्टेबलाइजर के लिए बहानेबाजी

सागरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
7 लाख रुपए के स्टेबलाइजर के लिए बहानेबाजी
  • एक दिन पहले वार्मर, वेंटीलेटर खराब होने से खतरे में पड़ गई थी बच्चों को जान

बुंदेलखंड मेडिकल कॉलेज में हाई वोल्टेज के चलते एसएनसीयू के वार्मर, वेंटीलेटर और इंफ्यूजन पंप खराब होने के मामले में मंगलवार को संभागायुक्त ने डीन, अधीक्षक और विभागाध्यक्ष के साथ पूरे अस्पताल का दौरा किया और ओटी से लेकर आईसीयू तक सभी जरूर स्थानों पर इंवर्टर और स्टेपलाइजर आदि की व्यवस्थाएं कराने के निर्देश दिए।

मामले को लेकर जब दैनिक भास्कर टीम ने पड़ताल की तो सामने आया कि स्टेपलाइजर को लेकर बीएमसी प्रबंधन अब तक बजट न होने का बहाना बना रहा था। लेकिन हाल ही में पिछले वर्ष आयोजित हुए वार्षिक उत्सव का 25 लाख रुपए का बिल पास किया गया है।

जबकि इस उत्सव के लिए शासन की ओर से केवल 10 लाख रुपए स्वीकृत हुए है। लेकिन प्रबंधन और चिकित्सकों ने अपने मजे के लिए 15 लाख रुपए अधिक खर्च कर डाले। लेकिन एसएनसीयू में स्टेपलाइजर नहीं खरीदे। हम यह उदाहरण इसलिए दे रहे हैं क्योंकि यह बताना जरूरी है कि बीएमसी प्रबंधन का असली चेहरा लोगों के सामने आ सके।

बीएमसी के सब-स्टेशन से अस्पताल तक डाली जाएगी 17 लाख केबल

संभागायुक्त मुकेश शुक्ला ने मंगलवार सुबह बीएमसी प्रबंधन की बैठक लेते हुए हाई वोल्टेज के कारणों पर विस्तार से चर्चा की। इस दौरान उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि आने वाले समय में ऐसी घटना न हो इसके लिए सभी विभागाध्यक्ष अपने-अपने विभागों में जरूरी उपकरणों की सूची दें।

वहीं एक सप्ताह के भीतर बीएमसी के सभी 11 ऑपरेशन थिएटर, आईसीयू, कोविड आईसीयू, एसएनसीयू सहित अन्य आवश्यक विभागों में इनवर्टर और स्टेपलाइजर लगाए जाएं। संभागायुक्त ने बिजली सप्लाई में आने वाली परेशानियों को दूर करने के लिए तत्काल प्रभाव से बीएमसी के सब-स्टेशन से एक अतिरिक्त केबल डालने के निर्देश दिए, इसके लिए 17 लाख रुपए स्वीकृत किए गए हैं।

बायो-मेडिकल इंजीनियर की भर्ती करने के भी निर्देश दिए गए
बैठक के दौरान संभागायुक्त ने डीन को एक सप्ताह के भीतर बायो-मेडिकल इंजीनियर की भर्ती करने के निर्देश दिए। इसके अलावा उन्होंने बीएमसी की मर्चुरी में बॉडी केबिनेट को अत्याधुनिक तकनीक से तैयार रखने को भी कहा।

मेडिकल कॉलेज में सुधार और कार्रवाई करेगी सरकार

बीएमसी में व्यवस्थाएं सुधारने की जरूरत है। बिजली गुल का मामला सरकार के संज्ञान में है। सरकार यहां व्यवस्थाओं को सुधारने के प्रति गंभीर है। आने वाले समय सब ठीक होगा।
- भूपेंद्र सिंह, नगरीय प्रशासन मंत्री

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें