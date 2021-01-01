पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Sagar
  • 100 Crore Integrated Bus Stand, 85 Crore Elevated Corridor And 35 Crore Multi Level Parking

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

CM ने भरा घोषणाओं का 'सागर':100 करोड़ से इंटिग्रेटेड बस स्टैंड, 85 करोड़ से एलिवेटेड कॉरिडोर और 35 करोड़ से मल्टी लेवल पार्किंग बनेगी

सागर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्य कार्यक्रम से पहले मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की। - Dainik Bhaskar
मुख्य कार्यक्रम से पहले मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक की।
  • CM शिवराज सिंह ने 535 करोड़ के 13 विकास कार्यों की घोषणाएं कीं
  • 370 करोड़ के कार्यों का भूमिपूजन व शुभारंभ किया

मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने शनिवार को सागर के हिस्से में घोषणाओं का सागर भर दिया। उन्होंने 535 करोड़ की लागत के 13 विकास कार्यों की घोषणा की। साथ ही, कार्यक्रम में 370 करोड़ के कार्यों का भूमिपूजन व शुभारंभ किया। उन्होंने कहा, प्रदेश के 20 लाख किसानों के खातों में 400 करोड़ रुपए की राशि भी एक क्लिक के माध्यम से ट्रांसफर की गई है।

दोपहर में खेल परिसर मैदान में आयोजित कार्यक्रम से पहले पत्रकारों से चर्चा करते हुए सीएम ने सागर में होने वाले विकास कार्यों की रूपरेखा बताई। उन्होंने कहा, आत्मनिर्भर मप्र और प्रगतिशील सागर के तहत सुनियोजित विकास किया जाएगा। सागर हेरिटेज शहर भी है। यहां की धरोहरों को संवारने का काम भी स्मार्ट सिटी व नगर निगम द्वारा चल रहे कार्यो‌ं में किया जाएगा।

घरों की डिजिटल नंबरिंग होगी, शी लॉउज पर खर्च होंगे 47 करोड़

सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने सभा स्थल पर 370 करोड़ के कार्यों का भूमिपूजन किया। 10 करोड़ 92 लाख की लागत से सिटी स्टेडियम का पुर्नविकास, 10 करोड़ 10 लाख की लागत से खेल परिसर का पुर्नविकास किया जाएगा। इसके साथ ही पुराने आरटीओ कैंपस का पुर्नविकास व इन्क्यूबेशन सेंटर (इनोवेशन व स्टार्टअप) पर 12 करोड़ 75 लाख रुपए खर्च किए जाएंगे। इन्क्यूबेशन सेंटर का प्रबंधन 3 करोड़ 75 लाख से किया जाएगा। जीआईएस तकनीक पर आधारित प्रॉपर्टी टैक्स का सर्वे होगा। घरों की डिजिटल नंबरिंग की जाएगी और शी लॉउंज के निर्माण पर 47 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए जाएंगे। इस तरह 370 करोड़ की लागत से शहर में विभिन्न विकास कार्य किए जाएंगे।

535 करोड़ से इन 13 कामों की घोषणा

  • इंटिग्रेटेड बस स्टैंड : 100 करोड़
  • एलिवेटिड कॉरिडोर का निर्माण : 85 करोड़
  • ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर व मैकेनिक्स कॉम्प्लेक्स का निर्माण : 30 करोड़
  • हेरिटेज बावड़ी : 15 करोड़
  • आईटी एनेविल फायर फाइटिंग सिस्टम : 30 करोड़
  • मल्टीलेवल पार्किंग का निर्माण : 35 करोड़
  • स्मार्ट पोल और स्ट्रीट लाइट : 10 करोड़
  • बुंदेली हाट बाजार का निर्माण : 30 करोड़
  • एनर्जी एफिशिएंट लाइट और लाइट सेंसर : 25 करोड़
  • डेयरी विस्थापन- 20 करोड़
  • साबूलाल मार्केट : 25 करोड़
  • नया बाजार शॉपिंग कॉम्प्लेक्स : 50 करोड़
  • बक्शीखाना शॉपिंग कॉम्प्लेक्स को व्यवस्थित : 20 करोड़

बैठक में इन कार्यों की समीक्षा

सभा स्थल पर जाने से पहले सीएम ने कलेक्टोरेट में अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक में नगर पालिका व स्मार्ट सिटी के तहत किए जा रहे कार्यों की समीक्षा की। इसमें अमृत योजना के तहत हो रहे पार्क निर्माण, सीवर प्रोजेक्ट, स्मार्ट सिटी मिशन के तहत स्मार्ट रोड निर्माण, झील सफाई व जीर्णोद्धार, विवि सड़क उन्नयन व सौंदर्यीकरण, स्टॉर्म वाटर ड्रेनेज सिस्टम, शहर में खेल सुविधाओं का विस्तारीकरण, जीआईएस सर्वे, प्रधानमंत्री स्ट्रीट वेंडर आत्मनिधि योजना व स्वच्छता सर्वेक्षण -2021 की तैयारियों को लेकर सीएम ने अधिकारियों से चर्चा की और कार्यों में प्रगति लाने के निर्देश कलेक्टर व स्मार्ट सिटी और नगर निगम के अधिकारियों को दिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुरादाबाद में हाईवे पर बस-ट्रक की भिड़ंत में 10 की मौत, 10 जख्मी; कोहरे की वजह से हुआ हादसा - मेरठ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser