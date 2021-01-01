पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

12 केंद्रों से वैक्सीनेशन की ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट:खुरई व केसली में 100 फीसदी, बीएमसी और राहतगढ़ में सबसे कम टीकाकरण

सागर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बीना| अस्पताल में कोरोना वैक्सीन लगने के बाद सभी को हाथ दिखा दे स्टाफ नर्सl - Dainik Bhaskar
बीना| अस्पताल में कोरोना वैक्सीन लगने के बाद सभी को हाथ दिखा दे स्टाफ नर्सl
  • पहले दिन जिले में 1188 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों में से 956 को लगे टीके

कोरोना टीकाकरण के पांचवें दिन 12 केंद्रों पर सुबह 9 बजे से टीका लगना शुरू हुआ। केसली को छोड़कर हर केंद्र पर एक दिन में 100 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों के वैक्सीनेशन का लक्ष्य था। केसली में 88 स्वास्थ्यकर्मी चिहिंत किए गए थे। लेकिन 80.4 फीसदी यानी 956 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने ही टीकाकरण कराया। इसमें खु्रई और केसली में पहले ही दिन सौ फीसदी टीकाकरण हुआ। इन्हें मिलाकर अब तक कुल 1968 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का टीकाकरण किया जा चुका है।

100 में से 60 लोगों का वैक्सीनेशन
जिले में चिहिंत 12 वैक्सीनेशन केंद्र में सबसे कम टीकाकरण बीएमसी और राहतगढ़ में हुआ। दोनों स्थानों पर 100 में 60-60 लोगों ने टीके लगवाए। जबकि बंडा में 95 और देवरी 93% टीकाकरण हुआ। इनके अलावा जिला अस्पताल में 75, जैसीनगर में 77, मालथौन में 79, सागरश्री में 62, रहली में 71 और बीना में 68% टीकाकरण हुआ।

देवरी -सफाईकर्मी को लगा टीका, 5 गर्भवतियों को लौटाया
देवरी में टीकाकरण शुरू हुआ। पहले दिन सफाई कर्मचारी कुंजीलाल से टीकाकरण की शुरुआत हुई। इसके बाद जिन स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों के कोविन एप में नाम दर्ज थे, सिर्फ उन्हें ही कोरोना के टीके लगाए गए। इनमें से 5 महिलाओं को गर्भावस्था के चलते टीके नहीं लगे, वहीं दो कर्मचारी बाहर थे। इस तरह कुल 93 स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों का टीकाकरण हुआ।

खुरई -बीएमओ ने खुद का नाम जुड़वाया लगवाया टीका
खुरई सिविल अस्पताल में पहला टीका क्लर्क अक्षय श्रीवास्तव को लगाया। पहले दिन की सूची में बीएमओ डॉ. शेखर श्रीवास्तव का नाम नहीं था, लेकिन अन्य स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को टीकाकरण पर भरोसा हो, इसलिए उन्होंने अपना नाम जुड़वाकर टीकाकरण कराया। इसके बाद यहां सभी चिंहित स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों ने टीकाकरण कराया।

रहली- पहले दिन 75 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगी
सोमवार से ब्लाॅक में कोविड 19 वैक्सीनेशन के कार्य का श्रीगणेश हुआ। पहले दिन सौ में से 75 लोगों को वैक्सीन लगी जिसमें तीन डाॅक्टर, एएनएम, एमपी डब्लू, सुपरवाईजर, फार्मासिस्ट शामिल रहे। पहले वैक्सीन डाॅ गजेंद्र प्रताप सिंह ठाकुर को लगी।

बीना - 68 को लगे टीके, आधा दर्जन लोग वापस लौटे
सिविल अस्पताल में पहला टीका अस्पताल में पदस्थ पोषक प्रशिक्षक आरिफा बी को लगाया गया। इसके साथ ही कोरोना वैक्सीन के पहले दिन 101 लोगों में से 68 सिविल अस्पताल के स्वास्थ्य कर्मी, आंगनबाड़ी कार्यकर्ता एवं सहायिका को टीके लगाए गए। बीमारी होने के कारण करीब आधा दर्जन से अधिक लोगों को टीके नहीं लगाए गए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser