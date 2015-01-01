पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड अपडेट:संभाग में 224 दिन में 10400 केस, 265 मौत; सागर में सबसे ज्यादा

सागर2 घंटे पहले
प्रदेश का छठवां सबसे संक्रमित जिला सागर

संभाग में गुरुवार काे काेराेना वायरस संक्रमितों की संख्या 10 हजार से पार हा़े गई। देर शाम तक की स्थिति में 10,400 मरीज दर्ज हा़े चुके थे। यह संख्या महज 224 दिन में हो गई है। दूसरी ओर काेराेना से अब तक संभाग में 264 की मौत हो चुकी है।

आंकड़ाें की बात करें ताे संभाग में काेराेना पाॅजिटिव और संक्रमिताें की माैतें के मामले में सागर नंबर-1 पर बना हुआ है। दूसरे नंबर पर दमाेह जिला है। स्वास्थ्य विभाग के आंकड़ाें पर यदि यकीन करें ताे सागर सहित दमाेह, छतरपुर, टीकमगढ़ और पन्ना जिले में काेराेना संक्रमण का आंकड़ा 10 हजार 400 पार का चुका है।

प्रदेश का छठवां सबसे संक्रमित जिला सागर

काेराेना संक्रमण के मामले में सागर जिला बीते करीब डेढ़ महीने से प्रदेश में छठवें नंबर पर बना हुआ है। संचालनालय स्वास्थ्य सेवायें भाेपाल द्वारा जारी प्रतिदिन के काेराेना बुलेटिन में पाॅजिटिव मरीजाें की संख्या के मान से सागर छठवें नंबर पर बना हुआ है। इसमें पहले नंबर पर इंदाैर, भाेपाल, ग्वालियर, जबलपुर, खरगाेन के बाद सागर का नंबर है।

संभाग के जिलाें में काेराेना की स्थिति
सागर 4028
दमाेह 2277
छतरपुर 1661
टीकमगढ़ 1589
पन्ना 845
कुल पाॅजिटिव- 10400

संभाग में काेराेना से माैतें

सागर 136 दमाेह 67 छतरपुर 30 टीकमगढ़ 27 पन्ना 31 कुल माैतें 264

