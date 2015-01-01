पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:बीएमसी के दो कर्मचारी, सेना अस्पताल के तीन जवान सहित 19 नए पॉजिटिव

सागरएक घंटा पहले
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा 3682 पर पहुंचा

जिले में बुधवार को 19 नए कोरोना संक्रमित मरीज सामने आए हैं। इनमें बुंदेलखंड मेडिकल कॉलेज के दो कर्मचारियों सहित सेना के अस्पताल के 3 जवान भी शामिल हैं। इसके साथ ही जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा 3682 पर पहुंच गया है।

बुंदेलखंड मेडिकल कॉलेज की वायरोलॉजी लैब से जारी रिपोर्ट के अनुसार मेडिकल कॉलेज का 30 वर्षीय मेल स्टाफ नर्स कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिला है। इसके अलावा 27 वर्षीय एक अन्य कर्मचारी को भी पॉजिटिव बताया गया है। दोनों कर्मचारियों को होम आइसोलेट किया गया है। जानकारों के अनुसार दोनों कर्मचारी ड्यूटी के दौरान संक्रमण का शिकार हुए हैं। मरीजों में सेना के अस्पताल के तीन जवान भी शामिल हैं।

इनमें43 वर्षीय, 24 वर्षीय और 26 वर्षीय जवान को कोरोना संक्रमित पाया गया है। पिछले दो माह में आर्मी अस्पताल और सेना के करीब 300 जवान कोरोना पॉजिटिव निकल चुके हैं।

ग्रामीण अंचलों से सिर्फ दो मरीज

19 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट में ग्रामीण अंचलों से सिर्फ दो लोगों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। बाकी के मरीज सागर शहरी क्षेत्र के हैं। इनमें सूबेदार वार्ड निवासी 68 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, वर्धमान कॉलोनी निवासी 40 वर्षीय महिला, पथरियाजाट निवासी 42 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, पोद्दार कॉलोनी निवासी 30 वर्षीय युवक, जेल लाइन निवासी 26 वर्षीय युवक, बड़ा बाजार निवासी 40 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, शाहपुर निवासी 40 वर्षीय महिला, सुभाष वार्ड निवासी 52 वर्षीय महिला, बंडा निवासी 21 वर्षीय युवक शामिल हैं।

65 साल के कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज की मौत

बुंदेलखंड मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती 65 साल के कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज की मंगलवार को मौत हो गई। मरीज को सांस लेने में परेशानी हो रही थी।

डॉक्टरों के अनुसार बंडा के वार्ड 8 निवासी 65 वर्षीय व्यक्ति को पिछले दिनों बुंदेलखंड मेडिकल कॉलेज में गंभीर हालत में भर्ती कराया गया था। मरीज को सीवियर निमोनिया, सांस लेने में परेशानी तथा ऑक्सीजन सैचुरेशन काफी कम था। मरीज के लक्षणों के आधार पर उसे आईसीयू वार्ड में भर्ती कर इलाज किया जा रहा था।

यहां उनकी हालत में सुधार नहीं आया। उन्हें हाईफ्लो ऑक्सीजन पर रखा गया था। मंगलवार को उनकी तबीयत ज्यादा बिगड़ गई। काफी प्रयास करने के बाद भी उन्हें बचाया नहीं जा सका।

