टेलेंट हंट का समापन:मल्टी टेलेंट हंट में 19 प्रतिभागी हुए सम्मानित

सागर36 मिनट पहले
रवींद्र भवन में मल्टी टेलेंट हंट का समापन हो गया। समारोह में कुल 19 लोगों को सम्मानित किया गया। मल्टी टेलेंट हंट कॉम्पीटिशन के विजेता अभिलाष चौबे रहे। उन्हें वन मेन शो खिताब से सम्मानित किया गया। इन्हें 25000 का नकद पुरस्कार दिया गया।

मल्टी टेलेंट हंट कॉम्पीटिशन के प्रतिभागी बंशिका साहू, सीमांत परदेशी रजक, प्रियंका दुबे, रूची अहिरवार, कनक श्रीवास्तव, राहुल दुबे, अभिलाष चौबे, एश्वर्या दुबे, कनक श्रीवास्तव को टाइटल दिए गए। इसके अलावा मल्टी टेलेंट सर्च परीक्षा के तहत मिनी बाल्मीकि, नैनसी डागौर, अमर बाल्मीक, अमन घारू, उन्नति डागौर, कृतिका चौहान, आकांक्षा खरे, शशांक बाल्मीकि, सौभती घारू, विशाल कुमार चुटीले को सम्मानित किया गया।

