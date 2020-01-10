पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सावधानी जरूरी:2 पॉजिटिव और 2 संदिग्ध मरीज की मौत, 36 नए पॉजिटिव केस मिले

सागर13 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में लगातार हो रहा कोरोना विस्फोट, कोरोना से संक्रमित मरीजों की मौत का आंकड़ा 92 पर, संक्रमित मरीजों में 18 युवा और दो बच्चे भी

बुंदेलखंड मेडिकल कॉलेज के आईसीयू में भर्ती 2 पॉजिटिव मरीजों की सोमवार को इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। इसके अलावा सारी वार्ड में भर्ती 2 संदिग्ध मरीजों ने भी दम तोड़ दिया। इसके साथ ही जिले में अब तक कोरोना से मरने वाले लोगों की संख्या 92 हो गई है। सूत्रों के अनुसार बंडा निवासी 72 वर्षीय व्यक्ति को 12 सितंबर को मेडिकल कॉलेज में भर्ती कराया गया था। रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद उन्हें आईसीयू में भर्ती किया गया था। सोमवार को उनकी मौत हो गई। इसी तरह गोपालगंज निवासी 57 वर्षीय महिला को 17 सितंबर को बीएमसी में भर्ती कराया गया था। इनको भी आईसीयू में भर्ती किया गया था। इलाज के दौरान सोमवार को उनकी मौत हो गई।

गौरझामर निवासी 59 वर्षीय व्यक्ति को 15 सितंबर को सारी वार्ड में भर्ती कराया गया था। करीब 5 दिन चले इलाज के बाद सोमवार को उनकी मौत हो गई। इसके अलावा सुभाष नगर वार्ड निवासी 58 वर्षीय व्यक्ति को भी पिछले दिनों सारी वार्ड में भर्ती कराया गया था। दोनों मरीजों को सांस लेने में परेशानी और ऑक्सीजन सैचुरेशन काफी कम होने के कारण उनके स्वाब का सैंपल लेकर जांच के लिए भेजा गया है। रिपोर्ट आने से पहले ही सोमवार को इलाज के दौरान दोनों की मौत हो गई। शवों को बुंदेलखंड मेडिकल कॉलेज प्रबंधन ने मर्चुरी भेज दिया है।

जेएनपीए के 3 और सेना का एक जवान संक्रमित, आंकड़ा 2064 पहुंचा

सोमवार को कोरोना के 36 नए पॉजिटिव सामने आए हैं। इनमें जवाहरलाल नेहरू पुलिस अकादमी परकोटा के 3 जवान तथा आर्मी सेंटर ढाना का भी एक जवान शामिल है। जेएनपीए के जवानों में एक महिला भी है। इसके अलावा लिस्ट में दो बालकों के नाम भी शामिल है। इसके साथ ही जिले में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों का आंकड़ा 2064 पर पहुंच गया है। रिपोर्ट के अनुसार जवाहरलाल नेहरू पुलिस अकादमी परकोटा निवासी 61 वर्षीय जवान, 26 वर्षीय जवान तथा 35 वर्षीय महिला की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। जानकार इनके बाजार में खरीदारी के दौरान संक्रमित होने की संभावना जता रहे हैं। जबकि आर्मी सेंटर ढाना निवासी 41 वर्षीय जवान को भी संक्रमित बताया गया है। इसके अलावा सेंट्रल जेल सागर का एक कैदी भी पॉजिटिव है।

संक्रमितों में 18 युवा और दो बच्चे
36 नए पॉजिटिव मरीजों में 18 युवा वर्ग के हैं। इनकी उम्र 14 से 39 वर्ष है। जबकि 3 और 7 साल के दो बच्चों की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है।बाकी 16 मरीज 40 से 80 तथा इससे अधिक उम्र के हैं।
सबसे ज्यादा 31 मरीज शहरी क्षेत्र के
पॉजिटिव मरीजों में सबसे ज्यादा 31 मरीज सागर शहरी क्षेत्र के हैं। जबकि ग्रामीण अंचलों के सिर्फ 5 मरीज ही सामने आए हैं। इनमें देवरी, महाराजपुर, रसेना, बंडा और रहली से 1-1 मरीज है।

