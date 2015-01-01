पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शव मिलने से सनसनी:अलसुबह सैर पर निकले पिता के पीछे गई 2 साल की बच्ची की नदी में डूबने से माैत

सागर/गढ़ाकोटाएक घंटा पहले
गढ़ाकोटा में नदी में डूबी बच्ची का शव लेकर जाता युवक
  • गढ़ाकाेटा में शुक्रवार सुबह नदी में बच्ची का शव मिलने से फैली सनसनी
  • पिता काे पता नहीं चला कि बच्ची उसके पीछे आ रही है

गढ़ाकाेटा में शुक्रवार की सुबह 2 साल की बच्ची का शव नदी में मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई। कुछ देर बाद उसकी पहचान कर ली गई। बच्ची सुबह सैर पर निकले अपने पिता के पीछे चली गई थी। जिससे वह नदी में गिर गई और डूबने से उसकी माैत हाे गई। पाेस्ट मार्टम रिपाेर्ट में माैत की वजह दम घुटना बताया गया है। किसी और तरह का संदेह नहीं है। पुलिस इस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

पीएम रिपोर्ट के बाद सामने आएगा घटना का सच

गढ़ाकाेटा निवासी कल्लू रजक सुबह करीब 5 बजे अपने घर से घूमने के लिए निकले थे। बच्ची पिता को देखकर उनके पीछे चली गई। पिता ने बच्ची को नहीं देखा और जब पिता सैर करके लाैटे ताे पत्नी दशोदा ने कहा कि सुमन्या घर पर नहीं है। पिता ने बच्ची आसपास खाेजा। जब उसका काेई पता नहीं चला तो थाने में रिपाेर्ट दर्ज कराई।

सुबह करीब 10.30 बजे बच्ची की लाश छोटे पुल के पास नदी में उतराती मिली। पुलिस ने बच्ची को गोताखोरों की सहायता से बाहर निकाला। पंचनामा बनाकर शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र भेजा गया। रहली एसडीओपी अनुराग पांडेय ने बताया कि घटना के सभी पहलुओं पर जांच चल रही है। पुलिस अधीक्षक अतुल सिंह ने बताया कि पीएम रिपाेर्ट आ गई है। इसमें किसी तरह की काेई और घटना की बात सामने नहीं आई है।

नदी तक कैसे चली गई बेटी पता नहीं

बच्ची की मां दशाेदा ने बताया कि मैं साे रही थी। नींद खुली ताे बच्ची घर पर नहीं थी। मेरे पति लाैटकर आए ताे उनसे पूछा कि सुमन्या कहीं चली गई। मेरी बेटी नदी तक कैसे चली गई यह पता नहीं। मुझे किसी पर काेई शक नहीं है।

