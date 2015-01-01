पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बिजली:शहर में जली 21.24 मेगावाट बिजली, इस दीपावली बढ़कर 23 मेगावाट रहने का अनुमान

सागरएक घंटा पहले
बिजली की अधिकतम मांग 21.24  मेगावाट दर्ज हुई

बिजली कंपनी के सागर शहरी क्षेत्र में धनतेरस पर बिजली की अधिकतम मांग 21.24 मेगावाट दर्ज हुई है। विगत वर्ष दीपावली पर शहर में बिजली की अधिकतम मांग 21.49 मेगावाट रही थी। इस दीपावली में बढ़कर 23 मेगावाट रहने का अनुमान है।

शहर संभाग ने शहर को बिजली से रोशन रखने के लिए चाक-चौबंद इंतज़ाम कर रखे हैं। बिजली कम्पनी शहर सम्भाग के सुधार प्रभाग प्रभारी इंजीनियर सीएस पटेल ने बताया कि शहर में अबाध बिजली सप्लाई के लिए 67 कर्मचारियों की विशेष ड्यूटियां लगाई गई हैं। शहर की विद्युत व्यवस्था के लिए सामान्य दिनों में 13 टीमें रहती थीं। दीपावली की रात्रिकालीन शिफ्ट में यही व्यवस्था संभालने के लिए 21 विशेष टीमों का गठन किया गया है।

