पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना का आंकड़ा बढ़ा:डॉक्टर, सेना के जवानों सहित 23 नए पॉजिटिव

सागर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • जिले में मरीजों का आंकड़ा 3482 पर

जिले में मंगलवार को 23 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज सामने आए हैं। इनमें मकरोनिया के निजी अस्पताल के डॉक्टर, सेना के तीन जवान और चितौरा टोल प्लाजा की महिला कर्मचारी शामिल है। इसके साथ ही जिले में कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा 3482 पर पहुंच गया है। इनमें सागर शहरी क्षेत्र के 17 तथा ग्रामीण क्षेत्र से 6 मरीज हैं।

रिपोर्ट के अनुसार सतनाम नर्सिंग होम रजाखेड़ी निवासी 73 वर्षीय डॉक्टर की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है। सूत्रों के अनुसार प्रैक्टिस के दौरान डॉक्टर के संक्रमित होने की संभावना है। इसके अलावा चितौरा टोल प्लाजा की 32 वर्षीय महिला कर्मचारी तथा उसकी 7 वर्षीय बेटी को भी संक्रमित बताया गया है।

महिला को टोल प्लाजा पर ड्यूटी करने के दौरान तथा बेटी को ड्यूटी पर साथ रहने के कारण मां से संक्रमण होने की आशंका जताई गई है। इसके अलावा सागर कैंट निवासी 37 वर्षीय, 31 वर्षीय तथा 28 वर्षीय जवान की रिपोर्ट भी पॉजिटिव आई है। डॉक्टरों के अनुसार जवानों को आवागमन के दौरान संक्रमण होने की संभावना है।

शहरी क्षेत्र से 17 तथा ग्रामीण अंचलों से सिर्फ 6 मरीज

मंगलवार को आई 23 मरीजों की रिपोर्ट में शहरी क्षेत्र के 17 तथा ग्रामीण अंचलों के सिर्फ 6 मरीज शामिल हैं। इनमें रविशंकर वार्ड निवासी 70 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, मकरोनिया निवासी 54 वर्षीय महिला, बरियाघाट वार्ड निवासी 71 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, शिवाजी वार्ड निवासी 29 वर्षीय युवक, यादव कॉलोनी निवासी 77 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, सागर कैंट निवासी 70 वर्षीय महिला, यादव कॉलोनी निवासी 20 वर्षीय युवती, गोपालगंज निवासी 70 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, बड़ा बाजार निवासी 31 वर्षीय युवक, मोहननगर वार्ड निवासी 26 वर्षीय युवक, रामपुरा वार्ड निवासी 20 वर्षीय युवती, मोहननगर वार्ड निवासी 25 वर्षीय युवक, संतकंवर राम वार्ड निवासी 41 वर्षीय व्यक्ति शामिल है। जबकि ग्रामीण अंचलों से बंडा निवासी 29 वर्षीय व्यक्ति, 55 वर्षीय महिला, शाहगढ़ निवासी 39 वर्षीय महिला शामिल है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें