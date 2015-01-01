पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना संक्रमण:महिला चिकित्सक की मां और पुलिसकर्मी समेत 26 नए केस

सागर2 घंटे पहले
  • जिले में अब मरीजों का आंकड़ा 4721 पहुंचा

जिले में बुधवार को 26 नए कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले हैं। इनमें बीएमसी की वायरोलॉजी लैब से 17, रैपिड एंटीजन टेस्ट से 2 और अहमदाबाद की लैब से 7 मरीजों की पुष्टि हुई है। 26 नए पॉजिटिव मिलाकर सागर में कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 4721 पर पहुंच गया है।

बुधवार को पॉजिटिव मिले मरीजों में बीएमसी में कार्यरत महिला चिकित्सक की 52 वर्षीय मां, निजी अस्पताल के 60 वर्षीय कर्मचारी और 10 वीं बटालियन निवासी पुलिसकर्मी 24 वर्षीय पुलिसकर्मी और पुलिस लाइन निवासी पुलिसकर्मी की 50 वर्षीय पत्नी भी कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिले हैं।

इनके अलावा बड़ा बाजार में 29 वर्षीय युवती, 30 वर्षीय युवक व 44 वर्षीय पुरुष, बंडा में 43 वर्षीय व 37 वर्षीय पुुरुष, श्रीराम नगर में 32 वर्षीय पुरुष, आदर्श नगर मकरोनिया में 39 वर्षीय महिला, मकरोनिया में 50 वर्षीय महिला,

